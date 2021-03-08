Following the series finale of WandaVision, Marvel Studios unveiled four new character posters this morning ahead of the March 19th release of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is a six-episode series that will begin streaming on Disney+ beginning on March 19, 2021. Bucky and Sam, who came together in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame, team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience. The series is directed by Kari Skogland (Handmaid's Tale) and the writer's room is headed up by Malcolm Spellman (Empire).

Marvel Revealed 4 New Posters for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

The brand new character posters feature Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier, Daniel Brühl as Zemo, and Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter.

Check out The Falcon and The Winter Soldier posters below!

Need a refresher before you dive into another new Marvel series? Not entirely certain how Sam became Falcon? Do you not remember when Bucky's mind was healed? Need a recap on what drove Sharon underground? Marvel has you covered! To revisit the journeys of favorite characters featured in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier before the series launches, check out Marvel Studios’ Legends — exclusively on Disney+. The “Falcon” and “Winter Soldier” episodes debuted Friday, March 5, and the “Zemo” and “Sharon Carter” episodes debut Friday, March 12.

Check out the Legends trailer!

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier premieres only on Disney+ on March 19th.