The Pokémon Company and Nintendo have announced that New Pokémon Snap will launch for Nintendo Switch on April 30, 2021. The news of its release date comes alongside a slew of screenshots and a trailer with additional footage featuring a new region called Lental — where the game will take place.

You can check out the latest New Pokémon Snap trailer below!

As you'd expect, your job in New Pokémon Snap is to fill your Photodex, but in this game, you won't be doing any catching. Instead, your job is to photograph Pokémon you see in the wild, just like the original game on Nintendo 64. In New Pokémon Snap, you'll work with Professor Mirror, a Lental region expert, as you travel around to capture photos of the local Pokémon.

Toss them a fluffruit—a tasty fruit found in Lental—and you'll be able to catch their attention and snag the perfect shot!

Some of the creatures in Lental feature a mysterious glow that emits from them, a phenomenon referred to as Illumina, and it's your job to discover what it is. Players are graded based on the types of shots they get — whether the creatures are in frame, the poses, or other factors. In total, there are over 200 Pokémon to take pictures of, so you'll have plenty to do.

Here are some screenshots that were published alongside the game's release date.

New Pokémon Snap was first announced during the Pokémon Presents presentation in summer 2020 and has gone radio silent since then. It's being developed by Bandai Namco Studios and serves as a sequel to the original Pokémon Snap, which debuted on the Nintendo 64 in 1999.

2021 marks the series' 25th anniversary, so there will likely be much more to come this year. We already know we'll get new merch, cards, and more later this year. Perhaps we'll see another Detective Pikachu game or remakes of Gold and Silver in the vein of Pokémon: Let's Go.

