A Sneak Peek Into Hilton Grand Vacation Club’s Newest Maui Resort

Take a Look Inside Hilton Grand Vacation Club's Newest Maui Resort

Say Aloha to Hilton Grand Vacation Club’s newest resort in Maui. Maui Bay Villas, an all-suite oceanfront resort in Kihei, marks their first property on Maui and tenth in Hawaii. Head to Maui's southwest coast for a luxurious vacation with all the amenities of an upscale hotel, plus the conveniences and space of a condo.

Image Credit: Hilton Grand Vacations Club.

Maui Bay Villas First Phase of Construction

Hilton Grand Vacations announced the soft opening of Maui Bay Villas on November 1st, 2021, after completing the first phase of construction at their new Maui location. With 31 luxurious suites, a resort-style pool, a sun deck that overlooks Maalaea Bay, and a fitness center, a small number of reservations are available at the long-awaited property.

Alongside the construction of the resort, Hilton has made considerable improvements to the infrastructure of the Kihei community surrounding it, as well as to the local roadways. New sidewalks with bike lanes, crosswalks, and a landscaped median along South Kihei Road make the area more welcoming to visitors and locals alike. In addition, two bus shelters for public transit are fully operational if guests want to skip a car rental on their next vacation.

Image Credit: Hilton Grand Vacations Club.

Spacious Condo Accommodations

With the first phase of construction complete, there are currently 31 suites available for travelers. If you’re traveling to Hawaii with kids, their two-bedroom suites can accommodate up to six guests and provide even more room to spread out. They also include an open lanai area and private balcony to enjoy watching Hawaii sunsets over Maalaea Bay. The master bedroom also provides a king-sized bed, a 55″ TV, and a desk. The second bedroom includes two full-size beds, a 65″ inch TV, and an additional guest bathroom.

One-bedroom suites can accommodate up to four guests and include an open lanai area as well as a private balcony. Guests can also enjoy a fully-equipped kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances and a dining room area. The master bedroom provides a plush king-sized bed, or two double beds, a 55″ TV, as well as a desk. There is an additional sofa bed, a 65″ TV, and a washer/dryer in the living room area.

Image Credit: Hilton Grand Vacations Club.

Incorporating Maui’s Serenity

Beatrice Girelli, the design director and creative force behind the project, had the difficult job of combining Hawaii’s indoor/outdoor lifestyle, its natural beauty with luxury touches that still felt relaxing, comfortable, and modern.

“We started with research. We want to understand the location, its history, and its essence,” said Beatrice. “We aim to deliver a “wow” factor to surprise guests, but make sure that the space feels comfortable and approachable at the same time. We also want to reinforce the notion that you have arrived at a special destination, but get the feeling that this is your home-away-from-home when you visit.”

The beauty of Hawaii and the surrounding Kihei area inspired the design team. “Maui served as the foundation for the design — saturated sunset colors, the beauty of nature, and its easy-living, serene vibe. The design mixes that together and reflects back on an organic elegance without a trace of pretension.”

Image Credit: Hilton Grand Vacations Club.

Aloha ‘Āina Efforts

Besides making improvements to the community where Maui Bay Villas is located, Hilton Grand Vacations has also ensured that the new property is environmentally conscious through Aloha ‘Āina ( a love of the land). Maui Bay Villas provides water-efficient appliances in all units of the resort and promotes refillable water bottles with water filling stations. Foodservice operations also avoid single-use plastics wherever possible.

Upon construction, HGVC worked alongside a local arborist expert to identify scores of trees and coconut palms growing on the site. Each tree has been re-homed to a professional nursery for care until it can be returned and replanted on Maui Bay Villas property. Visitors can also take note of the local and indigenous vegetation of the property, which supports the local ecosystem of Kihei.

Image Credit: Hilton Grand Vacations Club.

Ideally Situated in Kihei

Maui Bay Villas is located on the southwest shores of Maui in Kihei. Kihei stretches across six miles and includes some of Hawaii's most beautiful beaches. It's also known for being the driest end of the island. Besides typical activities you would include on your itinerary to Hawaii, you'll also be able to spot giant humpback whales during certain times of the year.

Maui Bay Villas General Manager, Will Bethel, says it best: “There’s plenty of activities. There are beautiful mountains, there are beautiful beaches, beautiful golf courses. There’s a strong sense of community here. It just is a wonderful place to be.”

Image Credit: Hawaii Tourism Agency.

Centrally Located in Maui

When you're not enjoying the oceanfront access during a stay at Hilton Grand Vacation Club’s Maui Bay Villas, Kihei's Kalama Beach Park is also the go-to beach for surfing, snorkeling, beach volleyball, and even a roller-skating rink. There are also baseball fields and a playground for the little ones. For those that want to take in the beautiful nature and unique wildlife of Hawaii, the Kealia Pond on the north side of Kihei is also worth a visit. Without a doubt, the new resort is among one of the best HGVC locations.

Some of the best activities are located near the property as well. “The wonderful thing about our location is we’re just centrally located where you can get to anywhere. I think one of the fun things to do here if you’ve never experienced it is to go up to Haleakala. It’s freezing cold up there, but it is beautiful,” said Bethel.

Image Credit: Hawaii Tourism Agency.

Resort Will Fully Open in 2022

The Maui Bay Villas' soft opening included a small, private Hawaiian blessing. A larger grand opening is tentatively being planned for 2022. Timeshare owners should keep a lookout in the RCI Directory for exchange availability as the resort fully opens.

Image Credit: Hilton Grand Vacations Club.

Featured Image Credit: Hawaii Tourism Agency.