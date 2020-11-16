Another Monday means another Mando Monday. Hasbro has unveiled the newest lot of figures based on beloved characters from The Mandalorian, as well as new figures from The Clone Wars.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH MOFF GIDEON Figure

(HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Spring 2021)

Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH MOFF GIDEON Figure, inspired by the THE MANDALORIAN live-action TV series on Disney Plus. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this 6-inch-scale highly poseable, fully articulated figure, featuring premium deco and multiple points of articulation, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories. Available for pre-order at Amazon.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH GREEF KARGA Figure

(HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Spring 2021)

Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH GREEF KARGA Figure, inspired by the THE MANDALORIAN live-action TV series on Disney Plus. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this 6-inch-scale highly poseable, fully articulated figure, featuring premium deco and multiple points of articulation, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories. Available for pre-order at Amazon

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH KUIIL Figure

(HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Spring 2021)

Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH KUIIL Figure, inspired by the THE MANDALORIAN live-action TV series on Disney Plus. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this 6-inch-scale highly poseable, fully articulated figure, featuring premium deco and multiple points of articulation, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and accessory. Available for pre-order at Walmart.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH HUNTER Figure

(HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Spring 2021)

Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH HUNTER Figure, inspired by the BAD BATCH HUNTER character from the STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS animated series. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this 6-inch-scale highly poseable, fully articulated figure, featuring premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 5 accessories. Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse and Big Bad Toy Store.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH CROSSHAIR Figure

(HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Spring 2021)

Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH CROSSHAIR Figure, inspired by the BAD BATCH CROSSHAIR character from the STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS animated series. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this 6-inch-scale highly poseable, fully articulated figure, featuring premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 4 accessories. Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse and Big Bad Toy Store.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH ASAJJ VENTRESS Figure

(HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Spring 2021)

Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH ASAJJ VENTRESS Figure, inspired by the STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS series. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this 6-inch scale highly poseable, fully articulated figure, featuring premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories. Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse and Big Bad Toy Store.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH ZUTTON Figure

(HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $12.99/Available: Spring 2021)

Featuring premium detail, original Kenner branding, and design across multiple points of articulation inspired by STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE, this collectible STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH ZUTTON Figure makes a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors. This highly poseable figure with realistic detail figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and accessory. Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse and Big Bad Toy Store.