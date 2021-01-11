The quality of Star Wars video games has ebbed and flowed throughout its rich history, but the series has gotten a fantastic lineup of games in recent memory.

To mark the start of a “new era” for the series in the video game space, Lucasfilm Games has gotten new social channels on Twitter and Facebook, along with a fancy new sizzle reel, highlighting some of its latest hits, including the fantastic Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Check out the sizzle reel below!

The new social channels will bring you “the latest news on Lucasfilm games in the Star Wars galaxy and beyond,” according to the bio of the Twitter account. Most of what's to come is still under wraps on the subject of new Star Wars games. We know about the LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which currently has a general spring 2021 release window.

Though, there has been heavy speculation that a follow-up to 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is in the works via the developer, Respawn Entertainment, along with something else in the Battlefront series. With The Mandalorian's success, many fans have expressed wanting a bounty hunter game based on the hit TV series, which could very well be in development, too.

Recently, EA has served as the publisher of most Star Wars games (barring the aforementioned LEGO Star Wars series), per Disney's contract. The contract gives EA a 10-year exclusivity deal, which started in 2013.

Since the license was secured in 2013, EA has published multiple Star Wars games, including:

Star Wars: Battlefront

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes

Star Wars Battlefront II

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars: Squadrons

In addition, Star Wars content has been added to other games like The Sims 4, Fortnite, and Minecraft. EA's exclusivity deal will end in 2023, in which case Disney will license it out to another publisher or reinstate the contract with EA. Whatever the outcome, it's an incredible time to be a Star Wars fan.

Source: Star Wars