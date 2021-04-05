Is your Monday off to a slow start following the holiday weekend? Well, Marvel Studios is here to get your heart racing with the brand  Start your week out right with the new trailer for Loki

tra8660 105 trl comp v004 7f1c1cb3

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in Marvel Studios' Loki exclusively on Disney+ | Courtesy Marvel Studios

Tom Hiddleston returns to his role as Loki, the Asgardian God of Mischief and brother of Thor, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. The series is set following the events of Avengers: Endgame and following this trailer it is clear that Marvel Studios has created three wholly unique series between WandavisionThe Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and now Loki.

Watch the New Loki Trailer

“Watch Loki — the imperious God of Mischief — who, after absconding with the Tesseract, is a fish-out-of-water when he lands in a world of trouble with the bureaucratic TVA (Time Variance Authority) in the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Loki.

The all-new, original series debuts exclusively on Disney+ on June 11, 2021. The series is directed by Kate Herron, with Michael Waldron as the head writer.

Share on LinkedInShare on Reddit
Movies & TV

About the Author

Maggie Lovitt

Managing Editor of Entertainment

Maggie is the Managing Editor of Entertainment for Your Money Geek and a lover of all things Star Wars and pop culture. She is a freelance writer, podcaster, and a member of the Screen Actors Guild.

View All Articles