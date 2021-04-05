Is your Monday off to a slow start following the holiday weekend? Well, Marvel Studios is here to get your heart racing with the brand Start your week out right with the new trailer for Loki.

Tom Hiddleston returns to his role as Loki, the Asgardian God of Mischief and brother of Thor, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. The series is set following the events of Avengers: Endgame and following this trailer it is clear that Marvel Studios has created three wholly unique series between Wandavision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and now Loki.

Watch the New Loki Trailer

“Watch Loki — the imperious God of Mischief — who, after absconding with the Tesseract, is a fish-out-of-water when he lands in a world of trouble with the bureaucratic TVA (Time Variance Authority) in the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Loki.

The all-new, original series debuts exclusively on Disney+ on June 11, 2021. The series is directed by Kate Herron, with Michael Waldron as the head writer.