With the release of Ridley Scott’s highly-anticipated House of Gucci around the corner, MGM has released new stills of the upcoming crime drama, based on the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden.

New House of Gucci Images Put Fashion At the Forefront

In the newest promotional photos from the movie, out November 24, we’re treated to a look at the all-star cast, including Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, and Adam Driver as Mauricio Gucci, decked out in their haute couture finest.

Also in the cast is Al Pacino as Gucci family patriarch Aldo Gucci. Though the conflict in the film is ultimately between Patrizia and Mauricio, by all appearances from the trailer, family head Aldo provides his fair share of grief for Patrizia.

Not much is known yet about Jeremy Irons as Mauricio’s father Rodolfo, though he is every bit as chic as the rest of the cast.

Rounding out the cast is a nearly-unrecognizable Jared Leto as Aldo’s son Paolo, who despite the prestige of his family name maintains a rather interesting personal style.

House of Gucci tells the story of Patrizia Reggiani, who marries into the high-powered, seductive Gucci family and follows her through her life, from courtship to the 1995 murder of her by then-ex husband.

Following the lives of one of fashion's most prominent and well-known families through the decades means House of Gucci is a stunning, big-screen showcase of fashion through the decades. And of course, it wouldn’t be a tale of decadence and jet-set lifestyles without a nod to the Studio 54 era.

The new images also introduce Camille Cottin as Paola Franchi, the woman Mauricio began seeing while finalizing his divorce from Patrizia.

They also provide a closer look at Salma Hayek’s Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma, a friend of Patrizia’s. Interestingly, Hayek herself has a Gucci connection, as her husband François-Henri Pinault is head of the Kering fashion group, under which Gucci currently falls.

In the early days of filming in spring 2021, star Lady Gaga posted a behind-the-scenes photo of herself and onscreen husband Adam Driver at a ski resort in the Italian Alps captioned “Signore e Signora Gucci”.

The image took off on social media, particularly among fans of Driver, who is notoriously social-media averse, and kicked off an obsession for any available photograph. After months of a single Instagram post, and blurry paparazzi photos, the new images include both Signore and Signora Gucci in their alpine best.

Another set of images that attracted their share of fervor were a couple of aerial shots of Mauricio and Patrizia’s wedding, scenes that appear for the briefest flash in the trailer. Included in the new stills is a stunning up-close shot of the happy couple.

The press tour for the film launched at the start of November, and in the time before and since, Lady Gaga has spoken about the depth of preparation she underwent for the role, going so far as to speak in Patrizia’s accent both on and off camera.

According to director Ridley Scott in a post-screening Q&A earlier this month, it is Gaga he credits with the film finally coming together after years in development, thanks to everything she brought to the role of Patrizia.

The film also marks Adam Driver’s second project with Scott, their first being The Last Duel, which was released nationwide in October. As Mauricio Gucci, Driver sports a lighter hairstyle than his signature dark locks, and he – along with the rest of the cast – are dressed in pieces from the Gucci archives.

Playing a married couple at the heart of the story meant that Gaga and Driver worked very closely with one another on set. At their post-screening Q&A, the two spoke at length about building their working relationship, and learning from one another.

House of Gucci is already generating awards buzz, with MGM putting it up for all the major categories. Every member of the already award-winning cast is having their name put forward as well, but with the film still weeks away audiences still have to wait and see if it lives up to the crime drama intrigue it promises.

House of Gucci hits theaters November 24, 2021. What the trailer below: