Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy Star in New Clip for ‘The Electrical Life of Louis Wain’

Amazon Studios has released a first look at the upcoming film The Electrical Life of Louis Wain ahead of the film's World Premiere at Telluride Film Festival today.

In the clip, Louis Wain (Benedict Cumberbatch) barges into the room of Emily (Claire Foy) while she is working on a painting. The film focuses on the forgotten British artist, Louis Wain (Benedict Cumberbatch) who can be seen in the clip barging into the room of Emily (Claire Foy) who ends up becoming the love of his life. Louis Wain was a troubled soul who had a fascination with the mysteries of the world, which is complicated when Emily sweeps into his life.

Louis Wain is best known for art that featured anthropomorphized cats and kittens with large eyes. His relationship with Emily Richardson, who was his sisters' governess, was a tragic relationship. Some psychiatrists believe his artwork predicted the onset of his schizophrenia, which he was later hospitalized for. He continued drawing, throughout the rest of his life, with his later work featuring bright colors, flowers, and abstract patterns as a backdrop to the cats.

First Look: The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

In addition to Cumberbatch and Foy, the film boasts an impressive ensemble including fellow Marvel actors Sophia di Martino and Taika Waititi as well as Andrea Riseborough, Toby Jones, Sharon Rooney, Aimee Lou Wood, Hayley Squires, Stacy Martin, Phoebe Nicholls, Adeel Akhtar, Asim Chaudhry, Richard Ayoade, Julian Barratt, Nick Cave, and Olivia Colman.

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain is directed by BAFTA winner Will Sharpe who wrote the script with Simon Stephenson. Following the World Premiere at Telluride today, it will have its Canadian Premiere at Toronto International Film Festival next week, before Amazon Studios is set to release it theatrically and on Prime Video later this year. Some regions, including the UK, France, and Germany can expect the movie to arrive in 2022.