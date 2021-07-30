Netflix Guide: What’s On Netflix (August 2021)

Somehow, August is a few days away which means summer is winding down, but fortunately Netflix is just gearing up.
In addition to a plethora of new baking shows, murder documentaries, gritty dramas, and the highly anticipated anime The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, there are a number of new-to-Netflix films and series headed your way in just a few days.
True crime fans will be excited to dive into Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord on August 3rd, as well as the new six-part documentary series Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami which is out on the 4th.
Throughout August, three Untold documentaries will be headed for Netflix — Malice at the Palace, Deal with the Devil, and Crime & Penalties.
If you’re looking for new drama in your life, you can catch Jason Momoa in Sweet Girl and Sandra Oh in The Chair on August 20th, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf on August 23rd, and Adrian Grenier and Betty Gabriel in Clickbait on August 25th. And who can forget the cheesy feel-good teen film The Kissing Booth 3 arrives August 11th?
If you’re dying for another Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation film to make you feel something, check out Vivo on August 6th.
Full List of What's New on Netflix (August 2021)
Aug. 1
- 30 Rock (Seasons 1-7)
- Beethoven
- Beethoven’s 2nd
- Beowulf
- Catch Me If You Can
- Darwin's Game
- Deep Blue Sea
- The Edge of Seventeen
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Five Feet Apart
- Friday Night Lights (Seasons 1-5)
- Good Luck Chuck
- The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
- Hunter X Hunter (2011) (Seasons 5-6)
- Inception
- The Lincoln Lawyer
- The Losers
- The Machinist
- Magnolia
- Major Payne
- My Girl
- My Girl 2
- The Net
- The Original Kings of Comedy
- Pineapple Express
- Poms
- Seabiscuit
- Space Cowboys
- Team America: World Police
Aug. 3
- Pray Away
- Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord
- Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified
Aug. 4
- Aftermath
- American Masters: Inventing David Geffen
- Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami
- Control Z (Season 2)
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 3)
- Cooking With Paris
Aug. 6
- Hit & Run
- Navarasa
- The Swarm
- Vivo
Aug. 8
- Quartet
Aug. 9
- Shaman King
Aug. 10
- Gabby's Dollhouse (Season 2)
- Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang
- Untold: Malice at the Palace
Aug. 11
- Bake Squad
- The Kissing Booth 3
- La diosa del asfalto (Misha and the Wolves)
Aug. 12
- AlRawabi School for Girls
- Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same
- Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild
Aug. 13
- Beckett
- Brand New Cherry Flavor
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 5)
- Gone for Good
- The Kingdom
- Valeria (Season 2)
Aug. 15
- Mother Goose Club(Seasons 3-4)
- Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai (Season 1)
- Winx Club (Season 6)
Aug. 16, 2021
- Walk of Shame
Aug. 17
- Go! Go! Cory Carson(Season 5)
- Untold: Deal with the Devil
Aug. 18
- The Defeated
- Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes
- Out of My League
- The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student
Aug. 19
- Like Crazy
Aug. 20
- The Chair
- Everything Will Be Fine
- The Loud House Movie
- Sweet Girl
Aug. 23
- The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf
Aug. 24
- Oggy Oggy
- Untold: Caitlyn Jenner
Aug. 25
- Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed
- Clickbait
- John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer
- Motel Makeover
- The November Man
- The Old Ways
- Open Your Eyes
- Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes
- Rainbow High: Part 2
- Really Love
- The River Runner
- Tayo the Little Bus (Season 4)
- The Water Man
Aug. 26
- Edens Zero
- Family Reunion: Part 4
Aug. 27
- He’s All That
- I Heart Arlo
- Titletown High
Aug. 28
- Bread Barbershop (Season 2)
- Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Aug. 31
- Sparking Joy
- Untold: Crime and Penalties
TBD
- Comedy Premium League
- D.P.
