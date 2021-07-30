Netflix Guide: What’s On Netflix (August 2021)

Somehow, August is a few days away which means summer is winding down, but fortunately Netflix is just gearing up.

In addition to a plethora of new baking shows, murder documentaries, gritty dramas, and the highly anticipated anime The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, there are a number of new-to-Netflix films and series headed your way in just a few days.

True crime fans will be excited to dive into Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord on August 3rd, as well as the new six-part documentary series Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami which is out on the 4th.

Throughout August, three Untold documentaries will be headed for Netflix — Malice at the Palace, Deal with the Devil, and Crime & Penalties.

If you’re looking for something a little more lighthearted for your next Netflix binge, you may be excited to learn that Cooking with Paris is headed to the streamer on August 4th. Yes, that Paris Hilton and she is bound to entertain as she cooks with some of her celebrity friends. That’s hot. If Paris Hilton isn’t quite your speed, Bake Squad arrives on August 11th. At the end of the month, Marie Kondo returns with Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo.

If you’re looking for new drama in your life, you can catch Jason Momoa in Sweet Girl and Sandra Oh in The Chair on August 20th, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf on August 23rd, and Adrian Grenier and Betty Gabriel in Clickbait on August 25th. And who can forget the cheesy feel-good teen film The Kissing Booth 3 arrives August 11th?

If you’re dying for another Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation film to make you feel something, check out Vivo on August 6th.

Full List of What's New on Netflix (August 2021)

Aug. 1

30 Rock (Seasons 1-7)

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Beowulf

Catch Me If You Can

Darwin's Game

Deep Blue Sea

The Edge of Seventeen

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Five Feet Apart

Friday Night Lights (Seasons 1-5)

Good Luck Chuck

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Hunter X Hunter (2011) (Seasons 5-6)

Inception

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Losers

The Machinist

Magnolia

Major Payne

My Girl

My Girl 2

The Net

The Original Kings of Comedy

Pineapple Express

Poms

Seabiscuit

Space Cowboys

Team America: World Police

Aug. 3

Pray Away

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified

Aug. 4

Aftermath

American Masters: Inventing David Geffen

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami

Control Z (Season 2)

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 3)

Cooking With Paris

Aug. 6

Hit & Run

Navarasa

The Swarm

Vivo

Aug. 8

Quartet

Aug. 9

Shaman King

Aug. 10

Gabby's Dollhouse (Season 2)

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang

Untold: Malice at the Palace

Aug. 11

Bake Squad

The Kissing Booth 3

La diosa del asfalto (Misha and the Wolves)

Aug. 12

AlRawabi School for Girls

Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild

Aug. 13

Beckett

Brand New Cherry Flavor

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 5)

Gone for Good

The Kingdom

Valeria (Season 2)

Aug. 15

Mother Goose Club(Seasons 3-4)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai (Season 1)

Winx Club (Season 6)

Aug. 16, 2021

Walk of Shame

Aug. 17

Go! Go! Cory Carson(Season 5)

Untold: Deal with the Devil

Aug. 18

The Defeated

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes

Out of My League

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student

Aug. 19

Like Crazy

Aug. 20

The Chair

Everything Will Be Fine

The Loud House Movie

Sweet Girl

Aug. 23

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

Aug. 24

Oggy Oggy

Untold: Caitlyn Jenner

Aug. 25

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed

Clickbait

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer

Motel Makeover

The November Man

The Old Ways

Open Your Eyes

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes

Rainbow High: Part 2

Really Love

The River Runner

Tayo the Little Bus (Season 4)

The Water Man

Aug. 26

Edens Zero

Family Reunion: Part 4

Aug. 27

He’s All That

I Heart Arlo

Titletown High

Aug. 28

Bread Barbershop (Season 2)

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Aug. 31

Sparking Joy

Untold: Crime and Penalties

TBD

Comedy Premium League

D.P.

There are still dozens of new titles headed to Netflix in August. Check out the full list below: