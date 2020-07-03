Netflix Announces New Animated Series ‘DeadEndia’

Netflix announced yesterday, that Hamish Steele‘s horror-comedy graphic novel series “DeadEndia” will be coming soon to a screen near you.

The BAFTA-nominated, London-based studios of Blink Industries will be adapting the award-winning graphic novels into a 2D animated series for the streaming platform. It is set to premiere globally on Netflix in 2021.

Hamish Steele explained that, “DeadEndia is about terrifying demons, vengeful ghosts and mysterious magic. It is also about coming of age in a world that wasn’t made for you. It’s a drama about found family, identity, and making mistakes. And of course, it’s a laugh out loud comedy! I’ve always dreamed of making the show I needed as a lonely, horror-obsessed closeted gay kid, and thanks to Netflix and our ridiculously talented, diverse, and representative writers room and crew, we have shot way past my dreams and into wildest fantasy territory!”

DeadEndia is based on Steele's graphic novel series and web short Dead End, and it follows the adventures of Barney, Norma, and the magical-talking-dog Pugsley, as they balance their summer jobs at the local theme park haunted house while battling the totally real supernatural forces that dwell within it.

Together with their guide to the underworld multiplane, a sardonic thousand-year-old demon named Courtney, they'll face zombie mascots, demonic game show hosts, sleep-sucking witches, and the scariest thing of all: their first crushes!

The series will feature the voice talents of Zach Barack as Barney, Kody Kavitha as Norma, Emily Osment as Courtney, Alex Brightman as Pugsley, Clinton Leupp (a.k.a Miss Coco Peru) as Paule Phoenix, Kenny Trans as Logs, and Kathreen Khavari as Badyah.

The graphic novels were lauded for capturing the growing pains of early adulthood, with a cast of characters with a wide variety of identities and experiences, including Barney who is a transgender teen and Norma who is neurodiverse.

You can catch DeadEndia in 2021 only on Netflix.