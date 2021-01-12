While major studios search for digital homes for their blockbusters as the pandemic continues to shutter cinemas worldwide, Netflix has a plan to bring new movies into our homes weekly.

Today Netflix unveiled a slate of seventy films from award-winning filmmakers that are sure to surprise and delight cinephiles across the globe.

Netflix will bring film lovers a new movie every week featuring the biggest stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock, Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba, Meryl Streep, Zendaya, Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Gal Gadot, Dave Bautista, Naomi Watts, Jake Gyllenhaal, John David Washington, and Octavia Spencer.

The list of filmmakers includes fan favorites like Zack Snyder, Nora Fingscheidt, Joe Wright, Antoine Fuqua, Shawn Levy, Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman and the directorial debuts from Halle Berry and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Netflix's 2021 Slate Trailer

Not sure what you just watched? You're in luck!

The sizzle reel starts with Red Notice stars Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne Johnson; followed by soundbites from Regina King and Jonathan Majors (The Harder They Fall), Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy (Thunder Force), Halle Berry (Bruised), Lin-Manuel Miranda (tick, tick… BOOM!), Joey King (The Kissing Booth 3), Lana Condor and Noah Centineo (To All the Boys: Always and Forever), Amy Adams (The Woman in the Window), Chris Hemsworth (Escape from Spiderhead), Jennifer Garner (YES DAY), Jason Momoa (Sweet Girl), Dave Bautista (Army of the Dead).

The trailer wraps up with teasers from the following films: Outside the Wire, Bad Trip, O2, The Last Mercenary, Kate, Fear Street, Night Teeth, Malcolm and Marie, Monster, Moxie, The White Tiger, Double Dad, Back to the Outback, Beauty, Red Notice, and Don't Look Up.

Before the end of January, five new films will be available to watch on Netflix.

Outside the Wire (January 15)

Director: Mikael Håfström

Writers: Rob Yescombe, Rowan Athale

Cast: Anthony Mackie, Damson Idris, Emily Beecham, Michael Kelly, Pilou Asbæk

Set in the future, Harp (Damson Idris), a drone pilot, is sent into a deadly militarized zone where he finds himself working for Leo (Anthony Mackie), an android officer tasked to locate a doomsday device before the insurgents do.

The White Tiger (January 22)

Director: Ramin Bahrani

Writer: Ramin Bahrani, based on the Man Booker prize-winning novel by Aravind Adiga

Cast: Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Balram Halwai (Adarsh Gourav) narrates his epic and darkly humorous rise from poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India. Cunning and ambitious, our young hero jockeys his way into becoming a driver for Ashok (Rajkummar Rao) and Pinky (Priyanka Chopra-Jonas), who has just returned from America. Society has trained Balram to be one thing — a servant — so he makes himself indispensable to his rich masters. But after a night of betrayal, he realizes the corrupt lengths they will go to trap him and save themselves.

On the verge of losing everything, Balram rebels against a rigged and unequal system to rise and become a new kind of master. Based on the New York Times bestseller and 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel.

Penguin Bloom (January 27)

Director: Glendyn Ivin

Writers: Shaun Grant, Harry Cripps based on the book by Cameron Bloom, Bradley Trevor Greive

Cast: Naomi Watts, Andrew Lincoln, Jacki Weaver

Penguin Bloom tells the true story of Sam Bloom (Naomi Watts), a young mother whose world is turned upside down after a near-fatal accident leaves her unable to walk.

Sam's husband (Andrew Lincoln), her three young boys, and her mother (Academy Award® nominated Jacki Weaver) struggles to adjust to their new situation when an unlikely ally enters their world in the form of an injured baby magpie they name Penguin. The bird’s arrival is a welcome distraction for the Bloom family, eventually making a profound difference in the family's life.

Finding ‘Ohana (January 29)

Director: Jude Weng

Writer: Christina Strain

Cast: Kea Peahu, Alex Aiono, Lindsay Watson, Owen Vaccaro, with Kelly Hu and Branscombe Richmond, Ke Huy Quan, Brad Kalilimoku, Chris Parnell, Marc Evan Jackson, Ricky Garcia

Summer in rural Oahu takes an exciting turn for two Brooklyn-raised siblings. A journal pointing to long-lost treasure sets them on an epic adventure with new friends and leads them to reconnect with their Hawaiian heritage.

The Dig (January 29)

Director: Simon Stone

Writer: Moira Buffini based on the novel by John Preston

Cast: Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes, Lily James, Johnny Flynn, Ben Chaplin, Ken Stott, Archie Barnes, Monica Dolan

As WWII looms, a wealthy widow (Carey Mulligan) hires an amateur archaeologist (Ralph Fiennes) to excavate the burial mounds on her estate. When they make a historic discovery, the echoes of Britain’s past are illuminated in the face of its uncertain future.

Which of the upcoming Netflix films are you looking forward to?