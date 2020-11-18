The probability of you needing money to help pay your car insurance is pretty high…

How do I know? Because if that weren’t the case, you wouldn’t be reading this article.

Now that we got that out of the way, here is what I can tell you, you’re also at the right place to learn how to make money fast to help you pay your car insurance (or other bills), but also how to explore other options when it comes to insuring your vehicle.

But before we go over ways to make some extra money and some alternatives to helping you save money on car insurance (or perhaps ditch it once and for all), we must first address the other elephant in the room:

Car insurance bills during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

What to Do if You Can’t Make the Car Insurance Payment:

Typically, if you can’t make your car insurance payments, there aren’t many options other than exploring payment plans or personal loans.

However, with COVID-19 impacting millions of Americans, many insurance companies make mends to help their customers. They are rolling out options like:

Allowing for partial payments

Implementing grace periods

Customizing flexible payment plans

And NOT canceling insurance for non-payment

All that said, to take advantage of some of these new insurance policies, it’s best to call your insurance agent/company to see what is possible. Don’t assume you can’t just pay – be sure to call and arrange a plan.

While you’re at it, look into making some extra money on the side to help you avoid having to go through the payment struggle again.

Quick Ways to Make Money to Pay Car Insurance

Here are four quick ways to make money to pay your car insurance, but also other bills!

1. Fastest Way, Fill Out Surveys

Look, no one said you would get rich by completing the following steps to make some extra money, but the name of the game is speed when it comes to scrounging up a few bucks… and there is no better way to do that than to fill out some surveys.

There are countless survey sites and survey apps out there that will pay you to conduct “Market Research.” Most offer a point system that allows you to cash out your points when you hit certain thresholds (usually amounting to $10), and you receive the money in the form of PayPal or a gift card.

Here is what is best.

Most will give you a welcome bonus if you have never done surveys, ranging from a few dollars up to $10. The best strategy is to sign up for a few and see how many welcome bonuses you can gather!

Survey sites to consider include:

2. Sell Your Stuff!

As the classic saying goes, One man’s junk is another man’s treasure!

Regardless of what you think might be junk, there is a high probability that something sitting around your house could be an item to sell, thus putting some money in your pocket.

Typically, items such as electronics, collectibles, crafts, handbags, designer clothes/shoes, and other seemingly worthy items can move quickly with internet-based sales platforms. Selling things online is a quick way to make $100 to use for your car insurance!

Sell on places such as:

Craig’s List Offer Up eBay Facebook MarketPlace Poshmark

Resources:

3. Walk Dogs & Pet Sit

The demand for dog walkers and pet sitters is not as high due to the nature of the pandemic, but in the event, you can find a few dogs walking gigs – don’t overlook the earning potential!

Not only can walking dogs and pet sitting be fun, but it also doesn’t pay too bad either. On average, if you find a few dog walking gigs on your own, you can charge between $10-$15 per walk or more. If you go through an app like Wag, they take a commission, but most walkers still earn somewhere in the neighborhood of about $15 an hour.

Pet sitting pays more depending on what is all involved. Either option works, and if you can find a way to do 10 walks per week at $15, well, you should have enough money for your car insurance for not just one month but four!

4. Sell Your Blood Plasma

Sell your what?

Yeah, you read that correctly, sell your blood plasma and use it to pay for your car insurance (and maybe buy some other things too).

Your blood’s plasma is the yellowish liquid part of your blood used to make medicines, and in research, it is precious for medical purposes. Because of this, blood plasma donation is something that pays!

Typical plasma donations can net you:

$20-$50 per donation

You can donate 2x per week

Annual maximum earnings vary between $2,000-$5,000

After you fill out a few forms and go through pre-screening, you will have some extra money to help you pay some bills! Search “Blood Plasma Donation Center” near me to find a local donation center!

Other Car Insurance Options

If you don’t want to have to hustle – or perhaps dogs and surveys aren’t your things – to make extra money to pay your car insurance, it’s worth exploring other options when it comes to reducing your car insurance bill.

The goal is to get to a place where you can pay your car insurance once every six months (ideally), so you can take advantage of discounts and reduce the headache.

However, not everyone can make $500 suddenly appear without practicing some conscious saving and money-making tips. That being said, there are other car insurance options to consider if you always find yourself needing money to pay for your car insurance.

Those additional options include:

Suspend insurance: If you temporarily can go without insurance, call to see if you can suspend your car insurance or put it on a freeze. If you do this, keep in mind you cannot drive your vehicle!

Downsize your insurance plan: With so many Americans working from home or not commuting as much, it doesn’t hurt to call and see if you can reduce your coverage. Some plans are cheaper and based on how much driving you do!

Cancel insurance: Like freezing your insurance but only for good, if you can swing it, perhaps canceling your car insurance is a possible option. With ride-sharing, public transit, and work from home jobs, it’s not out of the realm of possibilities to go without!