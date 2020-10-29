A long time ago (early October) in a galaxy far far away (the City of Benicia in CA), One House Bakery unveiled the “Pain Doughlorian,” a series of life-size replicas of the characters from Disney+’s hit TV show The Mandalorian — but with a culinary twist.

Entered as part of Benicia’s Annual Downtown Scarecrow Display, the incredible edible scarecrows include “the Pain-dough-lorian” (The Mandalorian), “Baby Dough-da” (Baby Yoda) and “The Pandroid” (Bounty Android, IG-11).

Since it’s unveiling, the “Pain Doughlorian” has already received over 70k upvotes on Reddit, noticed by The Mandalorian actress Gina Carano on Twitter, and LIVE with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest covered it during their “Inbox” segment on national TV.

How it’s Made

The Pain Doughlorian armor is made completely out of bread, or “pain” which is the French word for bread. The Baby Dough-da is floating in mixing bowls and all his clothing is also made from bread. The Pandroid is made out of pans and other kitchen tools found in One House Bakery.

Head baker and co-owner of One House Bakery, Hannalee Pervan, who studied at Le Cordon Bleu and worked as part of the bread-making team at The French Laundry in Yountville, CA, worked on this project for two weeks with her mother and co-owner, Catherine, before the unveiling on October 12.

About Benicia Main Street Scarecrow Display

Every year, Benicia Main Street hosts the Downtown Scarecrow Display, where local businesses like One House Bakery showcase Benicia’s trademark creativity and artistic flair with unique scarecrows for visitors to admire as they stroll down First Street during the month of October. The exhibit will be up until November 7, 2020.

Visitors are encouraged to take a picture with the Pain Doughlorian exhibit, and also to experience Benicia's unique and quirky downtown that is made up of all small, independent businesses that leads down to the beautiful waterfront, offering a fresh bay breeze and lots of space to properly social distance.

The second season of The Mandalorian begins October 30th, only on Disney+.

Last Updated on October 29, 2020 by Maggie Lovitt