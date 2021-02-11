While much of 2021's video game release schedule remains under wraps, there are still a ton of forthcoming games we know about. It's only February, but there are major launches from this month leading up to the summer, and beyond — and so far, 2021 is shaping up to be a killer year for games.

In this post, we'll go through each major game that's scheduled to launch this year in order of release date, as well as those games that have a tentative 2021 release window. Here are the most anticipated games of 2021.

The Most Anticipated Video Games of 2021

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Nintendo Switch) — February 12th

This re-release combines Super Mario 3D World, which previously launched for the Wii U in 2013, along with the new Bowser's Fury side game. Super Mario 3D World is best known for its adorable catsuit costumes and its focus on co-op play. This port will launch for Nintendo Switch and will include quality of life improvements from the original.

Persona 5 Strikers (PS4, Nintendo Switch) — February 23rd

Serving as a continuation of Persona 5, this mashup gets rid of the turn-based combat in favor of the hack ‘n slash mechanics found in the Dynasty Warriors games. Don't be fooled, though. This entry looks and feels exactly like Persona 5, but with a new take on the combat. You'll still find an engaging story, lovable characters, and some of the best music in video game history in this game.

Bravely Default II (Nintendo Switch) — February 26th

Though this is technically the third installment in the Bravely Default series, it's being referred to as the second numbered entry, featuring a totally new cast of characters and story than the first two. But the beautiful art, turn-based combat, and RPG elements will remain. The nice thing is that there's a demo you can check out on the Switch right now!

Monster Hunter Rise (Nintendo Switch) — March 26th

While PS4 and Xbox One players have Monster Hunter World, the Nintendo Switch will soon get Monster Hunter Rise, a game built from the ground up for the handheld-console hybrid. This entry will take many of the fan-favorite features from World, but with the art style and aesthetic of Monster Hunter Generations — along with new mechanics, too.

MLB The Show 21 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) — April 20th

For the first time ever, MLB The Show is coming to Xbox platforms, after being exclusive to PlayStation for around 15 years. MLB The Show 21 is still a first-party Sony game, developed by San Diego Studio, though, it's now going multi-platform. The series has always been a hot seller on PlayStation platforms and we imagine its success will only grow now that it's on Xbox.

New Pokémon Snap (Nintendo Switch) — April 30th

After over 20 years, we're finally getting a follow up to Pokémon Snap. That's right, New Pokémon Snap will launch for Nintendo Switch, letting you capture images of all your favorite creatures to fill your Photodex. In total, there will be 200 different Pokémon to photograph, as well as a story with new characters to meet.

Returnal (PS5) — April 30th

Returnal is a game from Housemarque, best known for arcade games like Resogun and Nex Machina. By comparison, Returnal is a major departure for the company, as it features more realistic visuals, with roguelike third-person shooter mechanics. Though, the DNA of Housemarque seems like will still be present, as Returnal will still emphasize tight controls and fast, fluid gameplay.

Resident Evil Village (PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) — May 7th

Resident Evil Village is the eighth numbered installment of the series and will serve as a direct sequel to Resident Evil 7. This entry will focus on vampires, werewolves, and other creepy monsters to take down as protagonist Ethan Winters. If you're on PS5, you can check out the Maiden demo right now, giving you a taste of what to expect from the next installment in the horror franchise.

Deathloop (PS5, PC) — May 21st

As its name suggests, Deathloop is a game about a time loop, wherein the main character is stuck in a cycle of having to take out multiple targets over and over again. It has a tremendous sense of style, and will feature stealth, parkour, melee combat, and shooter elements to aid you in your quest. It's being developed by Arkane Studios, best known for Prey and the Dishonored series.

Biomutant (PS4, PC, Xbox One) — May 25th

The first game from studio Experiment 101 is Biomutant, and it's coming soon! This open-world action RPG features an anthropomorphic character with the ability to defeat enemies using melee or ranged weapons. It will lean heavily into RPG mechanics, featuring a loot system, along with many opportunities to make decisions that impact the story.

Back 4 Blood (PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) — June 22nd

Since Valve isn't going to publish a new Left 4 Dead game, it's up to Turtle Rock Studios to make the next best thing. That's right, Back 4 Blood is — for all intents and purposes — a new Left 4 Dead game, with all the zombie goodness you could hope for. It's even being worked on by the same team that created Left 4 Dead in the first place, so Back 4 Blood is sure to fill the void left by its predecessor.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake (PS4, PC, Xbox One)

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, is — as its name suggests — a remake of the original 2003 game. It will feature enhanced visuals, quality of life improvements, and re-recorded audio for modern consoles. Though, following its showing in September 2020, fans weren't pleased with the way the game looked, leading Ubisoft to delay it multiple times.

Far Cry 6 (PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

The next installment in the acclaimed Far Cry series will take its players to an island in the Caribbean, and features “El Presidente” Antón Castillo, portrayed by Giancarlo Esposito. Fans have speculated that the child (pictured above) is none other than Vaas from Far Cry 3, though this hasn't been confirmed. Far Cry 6 has suffered from developmental issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

God of War Sequel (PS5)

As revealed during the PS5 showcase in 2020, a follow up to God of War is supposedly coming this year. Though we don't even know what it will be called, fans are referring to it as God of War: Ragnarok — since the trailer featured the text “Ragnarok is coming.” It's unclear how this installment will differ from the 2018 game, but it will likely lean more into Kratos' son, Atreus.

Gotham Knights (PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Gotham Knights is an action RPG starring Batgirl, Robin, Red Hood, and Nightwing — all with various abilities and play styles. This game is based on the Court of Owls storylines from the comics and takes place after the death of Bruce Wayne. You'll be able to explore Gotham City, complete quests, level up your characters, and play online with friends. It's being developed by WB Games Montreal, the team behind Batman: Arkham Origins.

Halo Infinite (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

After a long development cycle, 343 Industries finally announced that Halo Infinite would launch in the fall of 2021. It will feature Master Chief as the main character and will be a healthy blend of nostalgia with new, modern mechanics to make it feel fresh. The multiplayer component will be free, though the details of that are still under wraps. Halo Infinite will be the main Halo game for years to come, so 343 is opting to get it right, taking all the time the team needs for a successful launch.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Nintendo Switch)

This LEGO collection will combine all nine Skywalker saga Star Wars films into one complete package. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will feature a tremendous amount of characters across all nine films, and will even include packs from The Mandalorian, Rogue One, and other Star Wars films. The entire collection will feature original voice acting and is made using Traveler's Tales' new NTT engine.

The Wrap Up

It's only February, so there will surely be a slew of other games that come out this year (and possibly ones that get delayed into next year). Typically, around E3 time in June, many games are announced for the upcoming holiday, so we'll likely have a lengthy list of releases this fall and winter. This list will be updated as more games are announced (or delayed).