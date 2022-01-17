‘Moon Knight’ Trailer Shows Oscar Isaac Embracing Chaos

Last November, Disney+ Day provided us with our first look at Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac as the titular Marvel superhero and now a new trailer reveals exactly what fans can expect from Marvel Studio's next big Disney+ series. And of course, they dropped it on a full moon.

Isaac stars as Marc Spector, a former U.S. Marine (at least in the comics) who suffers from Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) who becomes imbued with the powers of the Egyptian moon god Khonshu, leading to him donning the moniker Moon Knight and becoming a vigilante. Ethan Hawke stars opposite Isaac as his advisory, whose identity has not yet been revealed. Last year Hawke explained that he had based his character on David Koresh, the head of the Branch Davidians that led the infamous siege on Waco, Texas.

While the trailer didn't spoil too much of what fans can except for the new series, we do finally have answers for why Isaac is playing Marc Spector with a British accent—it seems like it's all wrapped up in his DID and perhaps even his vigilante persona.

Moon Knight made his first comic book appearance in a 1975 issue of Werewolf By Night when he was hired to capture a werewolf named Jack Russell. Reportedly, Marvel Studios is gearing up to adapt Werewolf By Night later this year with Gael García Bernal in the lead, perhaps connecting the two projects down the line. In the comics, Spector worked alongside the Defenders, Spider-Man, Hawkeye and Mockingbird, and even Echo. All of which are slowly being added into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It does seem like they might be mixing things up, based on the synopsis:

The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

In addition to Isaac and Hawke, Moon Knight stars Gaspard Ulliel and May Calamawy in unknown roles. Mohamed Diab is set to direct four of the six episodes, alongside director duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead who are set to direct the remaining two episodes. Additionally, Diab, Isaac, and Brad Winderbaum serve as executive producers on the series.

The series has been met with some criticism ahead of its release, particularly with Isaac's casting. In the comics, an integral part of Spector's character is that he is Jewish and the son of a rabbi and a Holocaust survivor. In the past, Marvel (and 20th Century Fox) have failed to accurately portray their Jewish characters, including casting Elizabeth Olsen and Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the Maximoff twins and casting Michael Fassbender and Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr. Additionally, there are a lot of questions left unanswered about how the series will tackle Spector's DID and how they will handle the influence of the Egyptian god Khonshu. Marvel has a lot of complicated topics to tackle with Moon Knight and their track record isn't the best.

Moon Knight premieres on March 30th on Disney+. Check out the poster and watch the new Moon Knight trailer below:

