As part of a recent digital event, Capcom has revealed that Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will launch for Nintendo Switch and PC on July 9, 2021.

The game was originally revealed last year, alongside the announcement of the Switch exclusive Monster Hunter Rise. While Rise will be a more traditional action RPG Monster Hunter game, Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is something a bit different. Instead, it will focus on collecting monsters and will include a traditional turn-based combat system similar to Pokémon — much like the mechanics introduced with the original Monster Hunter Stories game for Nintendo 3DS.

In Monster Hunter Stories 2, players will be able to partake in cooperative quests, allowing up to two party members to battle monsters online. In addition to that, Capcom also announced that Monster Hunter Rise players will gain access to a special Kamura Garb armor set in Stories 2 (as long as you have a save file for Rise on your system).

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Deluxe Edition

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will be getting a Deluxe Edition, which will include the following extra goodies:

Copy of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Outfit for Ena: Kuan Coat

Layered Armor for the Player: Razewing Armor Alpha/Razewing Armor Beta

Sticker Sets: Adventure Buddies 2 and 3

Hairstyle for the Player: Spiky Nergal

Outfits for Navirou: Pukei-Pukei Costume and Nergigante Costume

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin amiibo

In addition, a new set of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin amiibo were announced, which will launch alongside the game in July.

These include the following:

Ena

Razewing Ratha

Tsukino

It's a great time to be a Monster Hunter fan, as we've got two new games on the horizon like Rise and Stories 2, while Capcom is undoubtedly tinkering away at a console follow up to World. There's also a new Monster Hunter Rise Nintendo Switch console to look forward to as well, which is planned to release day and date with the game this month.

Source: Capcom