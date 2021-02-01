Sony announced that MLB The Show 21 will launch for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on April 20, 2021. This is particularly noteworthy, as Sony has held the exclusive rights to the MLB license since 2013, meaning other platforms were left without an official sim baseball game. MLB The Show marks the first officially licensed MLB baseball game to launch on Xbox since MLB 2K13 came out for Xbox 360 (and PS3) in 2013.

Not only that, but this is also historical, as it's the first example of a first-party Sony game coming to an Xbox platform. As announced by the official PlayStation Twitter account, all versions of The Show 21 will feature cross-platform play with one another on launch day.

MLB The Show launches day and date on PS4 and PS5 with cross-platform play on @Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S 🤝 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 1, 2021

While news that The Show would become multiplatform was revealed in December 2019, seeing the game's official box art and release date for an Xbox console solidifies its release outside of a PlayStation platform. Though, in 2019, it was also revealed that MLB The Show would come to Nintendo Switch. No such version has been officially announced yet — but perhaps next year's MLB The Show 22 will finally come to a Nintendo platform.

Very exciting news about the future of MLB The Showhttps://t.co/xpHGQCEZsr pic.twitter.com/uOp2yPH8BY — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) December 10, 2019

MLB The Show first launched in 2006 as MLB 06: The Show for PS2 and PSP and has received a yearly installment ever since. It's developed by Sony's internal San Diego Studio, a team that quietly pumps out quality baseball games that review and sell well each year. With that in mind, the fact that The Show 21 is coming to Xbox will likely bolster its sales by a substantial amount, as players on Microsoft's consoles have been starved for a sim baseball game for a long time now.

You can preorder MLB The Show 21 now across all platforms (though it hasn't appeared on the Amazon store just yet). Sony announced a few different versions of the game, including a standard previous-gen edition for $59.99, a current-gen version for $69.99, and a Collector's Edition which will be announced later on February 3rd.

Source: Sony