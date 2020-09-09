Do you want to make money playing video games?

Have you heard of Mistplay?

If you have, you may be on the lookout for resources to learn more. Or, if you've never heard the name, you may be curious about what it is. In either scenario, you've come to the right place.

In this Mistplay review, we're going to provide you with the ins and outs of Mistplay and how you can use it to generate gift cards, money, or Google Play credit.

What is Mistplay?

Mistplay pays you to play games! Discover new games in your mixl ist, choose a game and start earning units! Redeem your units for cash rewards, whenever you want.

Mistplay is an Android-specific application that offers users the opportunity to play games in exchange for monetary reward. The app launched in 2017, with the main focus on providing users an environment in which they can participate in games in exchange for prizes.

Through the earning of points, users can participate in in-app games in the hopes that they will receive gift cards to various retailers such as Amazon, Google Play, and even virtual Visa gift cards.

If you have ever played a mobile game like Star Wars Commander or DragonSoul, you may be familiar with Tapjoy.

Tapjoy lets users earn in-game currency for completing specific actions like signing up for Disney Movie Club or trying out new mobile games. So, if you ever played a few rounds of Solitaire, online bowling, or take a spin at the virtual casino to earn free diamonds or crystals, you will have an idea of how Mistplay works.

What we like about Mistplay is that instead of in-game currency, you can earn Goolgle Play, Xbox gift cards, and more.

Mistplay Highlights

Discover new games on your mix list.

Collect units! The more you play, the more you earn.

Redeem your units for awesome rewards.

Chat with your friends, or find new ones in the game chat.

Level up your avatar to unlock achievements and earn units faster.

Invite friends to Mistplay and earn more together!

Stay connected and follow your favorite players!

Compete with other players to rank in the game leaderboards.

Who uses Mistplay?

Anyone with an Android smartphone can download and use Mistplay. That's the truth!

Few parameters limit any user's ability to generate an income.

Mistplay also supports user communications. Therefore, it offers a chat feature, encouraging connections amongst participants. Another inclusive feature is the app's lack of associated expenses. Users will not pay any fees to download, join, or play games in Mistplay.

So, it's open and available to anyone who enjoys gaming on their phone.

Age Requirement

To utilize Mistplay, you must be 13 years of age. Mistplays term of use or states that;

“User shall not (i) create an Account or access the Service if they are under the age of 13”

If Mistplay discovers that you're an underage user, you will not be eligible to use the app through a suspension of your account.

How to Become Eligible to Monetize Mistplay

The great thing about Mistplay is that it is available to anyone with an Android device.

Sorry IOS and iPhone users; you will have to sit this one out.

No strings attached, no age requirements, and no minimum follower requirements like so many gaming apps.

However, users do have to make some minor adjustments to the method in which they use their phones. This includes eliminating any power saving precautions you may employ and allowing Mistplay to run simultaneously to other applications.

The reasoning behind disabling these features is that the application requires you to allow it to override these features to track your gaming time. This is an essential facet because if Mistplay can't track your gaming time, it is difficult to reward your efforts.

Another noteworthy but straightforward step toward monetizing Mistplay is that you must create a user account when you download the app. Anonymity within the app isn't going to work if you want to maximize your earning potential.

Like many other applications, you have the option of signing up through Facebook. For some, this is a natural choice.

Note: Make sure you enter your correct email address.

However, if you'd rather not publicize your gaming habits, you're also eligible to sign-up using your email. Here are a few other eligibility restrictions of Mistplay.

How Mistplay Users Receive Compensation

Mistplay users are eligible for compensation the minute they begin playing. It's as easy as browsing the available inventory and selecting a game to play. However, if you want to maximize your income potential, make sure you take note of the games that offer higher value rewards.

As we stated previously, to earn through Mistplay, you must generate points. Some games enable users to make higher amounts than others. Therefore when you're browsing which games you'd like to play, take careful note of the point value awarded for playing.

If your goal is to generate as many points as possible, in little time, then make sure you're playing the games with the highest rewards.

What is a Unit?

A Mistplay unit is a similar concept to that of the bitcoin in so many other gaming platforms. It is the language of currency, specific to the Mistplay universe. When an individual plays a game, they receive units in exchange for their time and effort. Remember that being in the app will not offer you compensation. You must be actively playing to win units.

A word of caution concerning the unit. At any time throughout your gaming, the unit's value can alter. This means that just because yesterday you earned a high volume of units by playing a specific game does not promise that today that same offer is available.

What is GXP?

GXP is an acronym for the term “Game Experience Points.” These are the point values associated with your units. The longer you play, the higher the amount of GXP you earn. So, when you play a game for a more extended period, your rewards will increase because Mistplay recognizes that you've committed to a specific game.

For example, when you start a game, you may only generate 1 GXP for each minute you play. However, if you play for an hour, you may see an increase in your GXPs to 2 or even 3 per minute. Remember, though, that these examples are just for example purposes, and we can't promise this will be the case when you're using the app.

An excellent caveat to mention is that your talent in the game is not reflective of the GXP you are eligible to earn. If you love to play, you'll still receive a reward even if you aren't particularly talented. GXP is about time spent playing, not about mastery acquired.

What are PXPs?

PXP is the acronym for Player Experience Points. This is reflective of the level of novice you have in using Mistplay. Again, it's not a determination between being good or bad at a particular game.

PXPs measure the time you've invested into the Mistplay platform on the whole, and awards you for being a consistent user. The higher your PXPs, the more GXPs you'll earn during your game playtime.

How to Monetize Activities Outside of Mistplay

While most of your revenue earning will need to be actively accomplished while using Mistplay, there are a few ways to monetize your affiliation with the app, outside of spending time individually as a user.

Referrals

If you know of a friend or family who may also enjoy playing games on their Android smartphone, you can refer them to the app and receive a reward for doing so.

When a friend or family member uses your referral code, you'll receive bonus points that will contribute toward your overall unit amount. Referring individuals allows you to increase your accumulated units, thus coming closer to reaching your desired threshold for cashing out for prizes.

How to Redeem Units on Mistplay

Once you've reached a specific threshold of units earned, you are eligible to cash out and redeem said units for prizes. As mentioned above, these prizes are inclusive of a variety of items, including credits for other Android related applications as well as gift cards.

Retailers that you can earn gift cards to include Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Xbox, PlayStation, GameStop, and Facebook.

A downside to the use of Mistplay is that there is no cash option when you're ready to redeem your units. So, while your gaming can earn you some great rewards, cash isn't one of them.

Additionally, once you've made your selection of items to redeem, there are no “take-backs.” Your commitment to the specific cash out you select is “in stone,” so you should make a wise selection.

All gift cards or credit delivery is electronic, so another area to be especially careful about is entering your email information. You should receive all redemptions within 48 hours of making a selection, so if more than two days have passed, you may want to double-check the information you provided.

How Much Do Mistplay Users Make?

This is almost a trick question because, in essence, Misplay users don't earn an income. However, if you're like most of America, you're probably a very active Amazon user. Therefore, your units can contribute toward your purchases, thus saving you money in a roundabout way.

Back to the main question, though, typically, users earn through two methods. These two areas are the time the user spends on the app and the PXP (remember that this stands for Player Experience Points) they generate.

Because units and PXPs can vary from day-to-day, and even hour-to-hour, the one aspect you can control is the amount of time spent in the Mistplay app and the specific skills developed in a game.

So, if you have a shorter attention span, then you'll want to stick to spending more time in the app, bouncing around from game to game.

However, if you're a competitive spirit, perhaps sticking to one game and becoming talented in it is your preferred method of operation. However you approach it; either process will involve you investing your time and energy into using Mistplay in one way or another.

Once you've committed to using Mistplay, your units will accumulate in the following methods. For a $5 gift card, you'll need to generate 1,500 units. Therefore, to earn a $20.00 gift card, you'll be looking at upwards of 20,000 units. This is something you can make at a slow pace, or you can receive quickly, depending on your investment.

The only real downside is you can't get paid in cash, so you are limited to Visa, Amazon, Xbox, Google Play, iTunes, Nintendo, and PlayStation gift cards.

If you're someone who has a lot of idle time throughout your day, you may be able to allocate specific hours to playing some of the games. We envision these types of people to be college students who have time to kill between classes or employees who use public transportation to commute to and from work.

However, if you're someone who doesn't have a lot of downtimes, due to personal or professional obligations, you may struggle to find an adequate amount of time to put toward earning units.

Those who have more time can probably earn up to $30-$40 in gift cards or app credits per month. It could make for a significant side hustle that supplements your income. Others, who have less time, may only make $5-$ ten in-app credit or gift cards.

That may also be worth it to you. So, even if you're slow and steady in your unit generation, you may be happy to accept that small side supplement to help you out.

Mistplay is an excellent way to discover new games and make money while watching a movie or TV. If you enjoy playing mobile games like Solitaire Grand Harvest, then you will dig Mistplay. Just keep in mind No Cash Rewards, gift cards only.

We wouldn't classify it as a side hustle and not a full-time gig. So if you have your heart set on being a pro gamer, we recommend setting up a YouTube channel and/or becoming a Twitch streamer.

How Does Mistplay Make Money?

You may be wondering if Mistplay is legit? Or you may be asking yourself why an app exists solely for the benefit of others?

The obvious answer is that there is some perk for the creators of Mistplay, too. And this is true.

Much like our article that discussed ways to make money online taking surveys, or product testing, Mistplay serves as a “testing” app. This means that when you play the games that the app offers, you're providing a service to the developers.

Your use will provide insight into kinks or issues with the games. Often, apps like Mistplay are testing grounds. Since this is the case, you may receive requests for feedback on the game you play.

Your feedback will provide valuable insight and may serve to improve the game in significant ways. Who knows, the game you're playing today could be a colossal hit tomorrow.

Rules of Engagement

As we mentioned above, you aren't able to use the app if you're under 18 years of age. Additionally, we also let you know about the continually changing unit values associated with each game.

However, there are a few more rules to consider when using Mistplay. Here are a few other rules that may affect you as an avid Android gamer.

Location

Depending on the region you live in, you'll have access to specific games. Sometimes the area you are in will provide you with plenty of choices.

However, there's a chance you'll live somewhere that there is a limited selection. If this is the circumstance, the one reassurance we can provide is that the opportunities change often, and you may find that tomorrow you have access to better choices than you had the previous day.

Inactivity

If you enjoy Mistplay, make sure that you use it regularly. If you are out of commission on the app for 180 days, you may find that your account disappears, and you've lost any units earned.

This can be frustrating for some, so it's good to know going in. Perhaps it's worthwhile to schedule specific cash-out dates to prevent you from losing access to your hard-earned units.

VPN Ban

The use of a VPN on the app is strictly prohibited. So, there will be no funny business if you're someone with a propensity to try to circumvent the system.

Since your game selection depends on your location, you should know that ahead of time, you'll get the boot for attempting to confuse the system.

Mistplay Review Wrap Up

It's safe to say you will not become a multi-millionaire using the Mistplay app. In fact, you probably won't even make a side hustle income that is significant enough to brag about. However, if you're someone who enjoys gaming and would like to receive a small compensation for your efforts, Mistplay is the way to do it.

If you search Mistplay online, you'll find a lot of curious individuals questioning the legitimacy of the app. We can confirm that the app is a legitimate system despite its low profitability. You won't find any hooks or endless sales funnels, just some gameplay in exchange for a little pocket change in the form of gift cards.

The biggest highlight of the app is that it is free to users. Therefore, you'll never find yourself forced into spending money to advance to the next level. Another perk is the variety you'll experience. Since the games are mostly restricted to testing phases, you'll have the opportunity to see a lot of different developers' creations and try them first hand.

However, it's worth remembering that where you live will have a significant effect on your access to specific games. So, when you're traveling, it may be a fun discovery to find what new games your location offers you privy to. Likewise, if you're more a hometown homebody, you may find that your selection is somewhat limited and uninteresting.

Remember that each game's unit value changes often. So, it's probably wise not to become too attached to one game for this reason, and because of the rotation of gaming options, changes often.

Overall, if you're interested in earning gift cards for some time of gameplay, Mistplay is a valid option.

Except for any iOS users, in that case, they're out of luck and will have to find a different avenue to generate an income for gaming.

So, get started today and download Mistplay to jumpstart your adventure in android app income generation.