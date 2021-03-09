Microsoft has officially announced the completion of its ZeniMax Media acquisition.

This means ZeniMax, Bethesda's parent company, is now a first-party Microsoft property, along with all the studios that fall under its umbrella.

As part of a lengthy post on Xbox Wire, Xbox Phil Spencer's head welcomed the teams with excitement while looking forward to the future. “This is an exciting day for Xbox,” Spencer said. “Today, we officially complete the acquisition of ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks.”

Spencer also dropped a small detail in the post, answering the question many of us had when the acquisition was first announced: Yes, some Bethesda games will be exclusive to Xbox and PC.

“This is the next step in building an industry-leading first-party studios team, a commitment we have to our Xbox community. With the addition of the Bethesda creative teams, gamers should know that Xbox consoles, PC, and Game Pass will be the best place to experience new Bethesda games, including some new titles in the future that will be exclusive to Xbox and PC players.”

The company has yet to announce which upcoming Bethesda games will be exclusive to Xbox platforms and PC. There are numerous Bethesda games in the works, such as the space RPG Starfield, The Elder Scrolls VI, the upcoming 007 games from Hitman studio IO Interactive, and the Indiana Jones game from MachineGames. It's possible one or more of those titles will only be playable on Xbox platforms.

Below is the list of Bethesda studios Microsoft owns now that the acquisition has settled:

Bethesda Game Studios

id Software

ZeniMax Online Studios

Arkane

MachineGames

Tango Gameworks

Alpha Dog

Roundhouse Studios

As part of the Xbox Wire post, Spencer also looked ahead and assured the community that it would support Bethesda's creative developers. “It’s vitally important that Bethesda continues making games the way it always has,” Spencer said.

“We look forward to empowering Bethesda’s creative teams to reach even more players around the world, helping make future Bethesda titles the biggest and most popular games in their history. Xbox and Bethesda have long shared a common vision for the future of gaming. Both as fans and as creators, Bethesda understands the potential of Xbox Game Pass.”

Speaking of Game Pass, it was also revealed that more Bethesda games would join the subscription service “later this week.” At this point, it's still unknown which Bethesda games will be added to Game Pass, but we'll likely find out soon.

Source: Microsoft