Microsoft has unveiled Xbox FPS Boost, a new initiative that aims to enhance the framerate of older Xbox games — all of which are playable on Xbox Series X|S via backwards compatibility. FPS Boost enhances the frame rate of select games, making full use of the new Xbox Series hardware.

So far, there are five compatible games, but as Microsoft stated, this list will continue to grow over time. The current list is as follows:

Far Cry 4 — 60 FPS

— 60 FPS New Super Lucky's Tale — 120 FPS

— 120 FPS Sniper Elite 4 — 60 FPS

— 60 FPS UFC 4 — 60 FPS (Xbox Series S)

— 60 FPS (Xbox Series S) Watch Dogs 2 — 60 FPS

The list is meant to “highlight several different ways that FPS Boost can improve your experience,” according to Microsoft, and will be expanded with more compatible games “soon.”

In spring 2021, Xbox systems will get an update that features a list of Compatibility Options, which will denote if a game features FPS Boost enhancements. Here, you'll be able to toggle the feature on or off, in addition to Auto HDR. You'll then see an indicator letting you know if the game is running with FPS Boost.

The nice thing is that you don't need to own the games to reap the benefits of FPS Boost. All compatible titles available through Xbox Game Pass will still offer the feature. You can try it out with New Super Lucky’s Tale and Sniper Elite 4 — both of which are available via Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft said, “We’re very excited for fans to experience FPS Boost and in the coming months, we’ll be announcing more and more games that support this function.”

FPS Boost is just one of the enhancements usable with older Xbox games that make use of the newer hardware. Xbox One games benefit from faster load times and Quick Resume on Xbox Series X|S consoles, and as Microsoft explains — more enhancements will be added at a later time.

Source: Making Backward Compatible Games Even Better with FPS Boost