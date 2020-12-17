One of Microsoft's best exclusives of 2020, Microsoft Flight Simulator, has done extremely well since its launch for PCs in August. In fact, the flight sim has become the fastest game in the series to reach 2 million players, according to a post from Xbox Wire. Keep in mind, it reached this milestone before the game has even launched on Xbox consoles. Its stats will likely explode once it launches for consoles.

As relayed by an independent analyst on Twitter, Benji-Sales, Microsoft Flight Simulator currently has a 91 on Metacritic, and has been watched for 9.7 million hours on Twitch alone. Other interesting tidbits are as follows:

50 million+ total flights

3.5 billion miles flown (equivalent to 19 round trip flights from the Earth to the sun)

New York City is the most popular destination

72% of the Earth visited

Microsoft Flight Simulator is the fastest growing entry in the history of the 38 year franchise – Surpassed 2 million players

– 50 million total flights

– 3.5 Billion Miles flown The game will release on Xbox Series X|S in Summer 2021https://t.co/9fT0XcktZW pic.twitter.com/nJcTkoqBZm — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) December 17, 2020

Microsoft Flight Simulator is developed by Asobo Studio, a developer that really became famous after working on 2019's A Plague Tale: Innocence. Since the launch of the Microsoft Flight Simulator, the developer released a roadmap detailing what to expect from the game in the next few months. The next big update will come on January 28, 2021, which will feature a United Kingdom expansion. Check out the full roadmap below!

Microsoft Flight Simulator will also get paid DLC expansions with helicopters, as well as VR integration on December 22, 2020. Though the sim is not on consoles quite yet, it's set to launch for Xbox Series X|S in the summer of 2021 at an unspecified date.

This news comes on the heels of the game winning the Best Sim/Strategy game at The Game Awards 2020. It's available for PC right now.