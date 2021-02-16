Microsoft has announced a new wireless Xbox headset, set to launch on March 16, 2021. It will be available to preorder on February 17th across various retailers including the Microsoft Store. The Xbox headset will cost $100 and will work with many devices including Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PCs, and smartphones.

You can check out Microsoft's announcement video for the headset below.

According to Microsoft, the new Xbox Wireless Headset will deliver “best-in-class audio and chat performance, outstanding design and comfort, and unique experiences that are tailored for each gamer.”

This headset will feature sound technologies such as Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone: X, which Microsoft says is “for realism and audio precision that fully surrounds you.”

You'll be able to utilize Microsoft's Xbox Accessories app for ultimate customization, including equalizer settings, bass boost, auto-mute sensitivity, mic monitoring. The headset will also support a battery life of up to 15 hours and only requires a three-hour charge to make full use of it.

Microsoft also explained the headset will continue to evolve with future updates, much like the Xbox controller.

Headset architect, Erik Garcia said “We spent a lot of time in the audio testing chambers trying to characterize and understand how the headset reproduces audio in different room environments. It goes in your living room, game room, and dorm room and we want it to sound the best for all types of audio. In the same way, the team studied game-play to ensure great sounding chat, sensitive mic to prevent background noise.”

Based on what was revealed about the Xbox headset, it seems to mirror closely what Sony did with the PlayStation Gold wireless headset. Both are the same price, offer similar features, and can be customized via an app. The community seems excited about being able to utilize a high-quality first-party Xbox headset across consoles and other devices, making it easier to become immersed in the gameplay experience.

Source: Microsoft