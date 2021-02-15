Developer 4A Games has announced Metro Exodus Enhanced PC Edition, along with an upgraded version for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, set for launch later this year.

Those who own the base game on PS4 or Xbox One will gain access to the upgraded edition within the same family of consoles (PS4 > PS5, Xbox One > Xbox Series X|S) at no additional cost. The same goes for those who own the game on PC across Steam, Epic Games Store, and GoG.

Happy birthday to Metro Exodus! To celebrate it together, we announce the Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition, reveal more details about new RT features for next gen consoles and PC, and give more info on Mac and Linux versions🎉 See more at https://t.co/lxW1Ot7b01#4AGames pic.twitter.com/31n5ZFMwoG — 4A Games (@4AGames) February 15, 2021

The main upgrades across PC and consoles are visual — with Ray Tracing being a main focus for 4A Games. Along with that, the game will run at 4K 60fps across consoles (1080p 60fps on Xbox Series S), and will make use of the PS5's DualSense — featuring haptic feedback.

Below is a chart highlighting all the new features across the PC and current-gen versions of Metro Exodus.

PS5 & Xbox Series X|S PC Enhanced Edition Full Ray Traced lighting throughout — Every light source is now Ray Traced Yes Yes Next-gen Ray Tracing & denoising Yes Yes Next-gen temporal reconstruction technology Yes Yes Per-pixel Ray Traced global illumination Yes Yes Ray Traced emissive surfaces with area shadows Yes Yes Infinite number of Ray Traced light bounces Yes Yes Atmosphere and transparent surfaces receive Ray Traced bounced lighting Yes Yes Full Ray Traced lighting model support with color bleeding and for every light source Yes Yes Advanced Ray Traced reflections No Yes Dx12 Ultimate Support (Including DXR 1.1 and variable rate shading) Yes Yes GPU FP16 support and thousands of optimized shaders Yes Yes Support for DLSS 2.0 No Yes Addition of FOV (field of view) slider to main game options Yes Yes 4K textures added to packages Yes Yes Further bug fixing/Polish pass Yes Yes

It was also revealed that Metro Exodus would come to Mac via Mac App Store, Steam, and Epic Games Store in March 2021, with a Linux version set to release later in the year via Steam.

Metro Exodus first launched on PC, PS4, and Xbox One in 2019 and garnered critical praise for its narrative, survival mechanics, and exploration, with an emphasis on horror and shooting. It's based on the Metro novels by Russian author Dmitry Glukhovsky, and follows the events of Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light.

Source: 4A Games