Developer 4A Games has announced Metro Exodus Enhanced PC Edition, along with an upgraded version for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, set for launch later this year.

Those who own the base game on PS4 or Xbox One will gain access to the upgraded edition within the same family of consoles (PS4 > PS5, Xbox One > Xbox Series X|S) at no additional cost. The same goes for those who own the game on PC across Steam, Epic Games Store, and GoG.

The main upgrades across PC and consoles are visual — with Ray Tracing being a main focus for 4A Games. Along with that, the game will run at 4K 60fps across consoles (1080p 60fps on Xbox Series S), and will make use of the PS5's DualSense — featuring haptic feedback.

Below is a chart highlighting all the new features across the PC and current-gen versions of Metro Exodus.

PS5 & Xbox Series X|SPC Enhanced Edition
Full Ray Traced lighting throughout — Every light source is now Ray TracedYesYes
Next-gen Ray Tracing & denoisingYesYes
Next-gen temporal reconstruction technologyYesYes
Per-pixel Ray Traced global illuminationYesYes
Ray Traced emissive surfaces with area shadowsYesYes
Infinite number of Ray Traced light bouncesYesYes
Atmosphere and transparent surfaces receive Ray Traced bounced lightingYesYes
Full Ray Traced lighting model support with color bleeding and for every light sourceYesYes
Advanced Ray Traced reflectionsNoYes
Dx12 Ultimate Support (Including DXR 1.1 and variable rate shading)YesYes
GPU FP16 support and thousands of optimized shadersYesYes
Support for DLSS 2.0NoYes
Addition of FOV (field of view) slider to main game optionsYesYes
4K textures added to packagesYesYes
Further bug fixing/Polish passYesYes

It was also revealed that Metro Exodus would come to Mac via Mac App Store, Steam, and Epic Games Store in March 2021, with a Linux version set to release later in the year via Steam.

Metro Exodus first launched on PC, PS4, and Xbox One in 2019 and garnered critical praise for its narrative, survival mechanics, and exploration, with an emphasis on horror and shooting. It's based on the Metro novels by Russian author Dmitry Glukhovsky, and follows the events of Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light.

Source: 4A Games

