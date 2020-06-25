Mayim Bialik to Curate DC’s New ‘Flash Facts’ Anthology

New Middle-Grade Graphic Novel Anthology Features Short Stories by All-Star Writers and Artists That Demonstrate S.T.E.M. Principles Through DC Super Heroes

Have you ever wondered what’s at the bottom of the sea? Why polar ice melts? Or which tools forensic scientists use to solve a crime?

Well, look no further! Everyone’s favorite Scarlet Speedster is here to answer all your burning questions! Barry Allen, with the help of some of his close friends, will take readers on an exciting journey that examines everything from the vast expanse of our galaxy to the smallest living organism known to exist.

DC Taps Big Bang Theory Star Mayim Bialik to Curate Flash Facts Anthology

Flash Facts is a lighthearted middle-grade graphic novel anthology set to debut February 2, 2021. Geared toward readers ages 8-12, this collection of short stories is curated by award-winning actress and author Mayim Bialik and aligns with Next Generation Science Standards, providing a helpful bridge between the S.T.E.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) lessons taught inside the classroom and how these principles affect our everyday lives.

Under Bialik’s oversight, the short stories demonstrating various S.T.E.M. principles will star Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and more DC Super Heroes and will be written and drawn by some of the most popular writers and artists in middle grade and comics publishing, including New York Times bestselling author Michael Northrop (TombQuest, Dear Justice League), Dustin Hansen (Microsaurs, My Video Game Ate My Homework), Cecil Castellucci (Batgirl), Kirk Scroggs (Snoop Troop, The Secret Spiral of Swamp Kid), Corinna Bechko, Sholly Fisch, Amanda Deibert, Vita Ayala, Amy Chu, and more to be announced.

Flash Facts will hit the stores February 2, 2021, preorder it today!