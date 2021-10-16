Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ Trailer Delivers on Batman and Catwoman’s Chemistry

One year ago, DC FanDome revealed a first look at Matt Reeves' The Batman, and now, with just under five months until the film's premiere, Warner Bros. has released the first full-length trailer for the upcoming feature. Reeves has been hyping the new trailer all week, dropping two new posters featuring Robert Pattinson's Batman and Paul Dano's Riddler, and sharing a gorgeous image of Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle yesterday.

Last year, Reeves revealed that audiences would be meeting Bruce Wayne right in the midst of his Year Two arc, confirming that we wouldn't have to sit through another origin story for the infamous Bat. Once again he discussed his decision for choosing to introduce us to this younger Batman, grounding him in this pivotal point in his arc.

During the panel before the trailer was released, Reeves reflected on the chemistry during the camera test between Pattinson and Kravitz, which led to her being cast as the sleek and mischievous Selina Kyle. The panel wasn't the only part of DC FanDome feeding us BatCat content. Most importantly, The Batman trailer featured a little BatCat action between Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle, which Pattinson prepared fans for a few weeks ago. In addition to Catwoman and the Riddler, Batman will also face off against a familiar advisory—the Penguin.

Matt Reeves' The Batman looks posed to be far darker than past iterations, taking the best elements of Tim Burton and Christopher Nolan's contributions and creating something that is solely his own. If the trailer is any indication, Pattinson and Kravitz are going to give Michael Keaton and Michelle Pfeiffer a run for their money as the best on-screen interpretation of BatCat.

Watch The Batman Trailer

Vengeance has arrived at #DCFanDome. Watch the new trailer for The Batman now! Only in theaters March 4. ♥️ this tweet to get reminders when tickets go on sale and when #TheBatman lands in theaters. pic.twitter.com/34okmV6x7b — The Batman (@TheBatman) October 16, 2021

The Batman premieres on March 4th, 2022.