EA hasn't revealed the release date for the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, but according to a few retailers (and a report from Eurogamer), it seems like it'll launch this March. Retailers Shopitree and GSShop list the game as launching on March 12, 2021 falling in line with EA's general “spring” release window. Keep in mind, the game's release date hasn't been confirmed, so we should wait until EA makes an announcement to be 100% sure.

Here's a tweet from GSShop, featuring the Mass Effect Legendary Edition's supposed release date.

Udah ga sabar buat lihat petualangan Commander Shepard menjalani kehidupan baru dalam resolusi super tajam, framerate lebih cepat, dan peningkatan visual yang indah ? Yuk Pre Order Mass Effect Legendary Edition di Outlet GSSHOP terdekat kamu..

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is a collection of the Mass Effect trilogy, launching for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and will serve as a remaster of the series for modern consoles. The collection was announced on N7 Day in November 2020, and will feature all “single-player base content and DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3, plus promo weapons, armors, and packs – all remastered and optimized for 4k Ultra HD,” according to a blogpost from developer BioWare.

You can check out the Mass Effect Legendary Edition's reveal trailer below.

The Mass Effect trilogy originally came to Xbox 360 and PS3 from 2007 – 2012 and is one of the most beloved space RPG sagas of all time. Up until this point, playing the Mass Effect trilogy on modern hardware has been tricky — as there hasn't been a convenient way to get your hands on it. The series is available via Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S via backwards compatibility, but other than that, playing it on PS4 or PS5 has been impossible.

Aside from the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, BioWare has confirmed that “the next chapter of ” Mass Effect — seemingly taking place around or after the events of the original trilogy — is currently in development. Though, it will likely be a while before it launches, as BioWare is in the “early stages on the project.” The other game in the series, Mass Effect: Andromeda, came to PS4, Xbox One, and PC in 2017, and was mostly disappointing, despite earning favorable reviews.

Preorder Mass Effect Legendary Edition for PS4 or Xbox One (playable on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S) here.

Source: GSSHOP via Eurogamer