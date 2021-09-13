Marvel’s ‘Hawkeye’ Trailer Proves That “The Best Gifts Come With a Bow”

Clint Barton is just trying to make up for lost time with his family when Kate Bishop comes crashing into his life. The first trailer for Marvel Studios' Hawkeye series gives audiences a taste of the humor and action that they can expect from the team-up. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directed by the duo Bert and Bertie, Hawkeye is set at Christmastime and the trailer is filled to the brim with holiday cheer and Roger: The Musical. Yes, there is an in-world Captain America musical on Broadway.

Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. The series also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Florence Pugh is also set to appear in the series, which given the post-credits scene in Black Widow… might be bad news for Clint.

Check out the new trailer and poster below!

First Hawkeye Trailer

Are you ready for this unexpected holiday getaway? Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.

Hawkeye premieres on Disney+ on November 24, 2021.