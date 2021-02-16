As part of the latest War Table deep dive, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have announced that Marvel's Avengers will be available for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 18, 2021. This new version of the game will launch alongside the new Clint Barton Hawkeye character, who will be added to the game for free.

Clint Barton was announced a while ago and will join Kate Bishop as a bow-wielding duo, taking part in the new Operation: Hawkeye – Future Imperfect chapter, which serves as a new story.

Those who own Marvel's Avengers on PS4 and Xbox One will gain access to the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S edition (within the same family) at no additional cost.

Here's a closer look at the War Table announcement below!

According to Square Enix, “Future Imperfect’s story picks up in the wake of Clint Barton’s protégé Kate Bishop’s Operation, Taking AIM and can be played solo or with up to three friends to deliver the ultimate Super Hero experience.”

The Hawkeye duo is the first set of many characters that will be added to Marvel's Avengers over the course of its lifecycle — all which will be free. While the full roster of DLC characters remains under wraps, we do know Spider-Man will come to PlayStation versions of the game as part of an exclusivity deal with Sony, though it's unclear when the character will launch.

Marvel's Avengers came to PS4, Xbox One, and PC in 2020 and was heavily criticized for feeling repetitive and disjointed, as it attempts to combine “Games as a Service” elements with a story-focused adventure. Within the first month of release, most of the player-base had dropped off, leaving many to wonder what would happen to the game going forward.

Despite being part of a major franchise with a huge budget, Square Enix revealed that its sales weren't enough to turn a profit for the company, but perhaps the new version will garner more success for the publisher.

Source: Square Enix