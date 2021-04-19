This morning, Simu Liu shared a first look at his character Shang-Chi in honor of his birthday and teased that a trailer for the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings film would be out in the next few weeks. What he didn't expect was that Marvel Studios had something even bigger in store for his birthday. The first trailer for their highly anticipated and high-flying martial arts film arriving in theaters on September 3rd.

Whoever said that you could only RECEIVE presents on your birthday? Today, I’m giving you your VERY FIRST LOOK at the teaser poster for @ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings!! Coming to theatres September 3rd (trailer drops in a few weeks). WE’RE ALMOST THERE, PEOPLE!!!! pic.twitter.com/Kzgkg8djeQ — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) April 19, 2021

Marvel Studios‘ Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Trailer

In an Instagram post sharing his character's superhero costume, Liu shared a note about why Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is such an important film.

“You know… I never saw myself as the hero of my own story growing up. I struggled to find any Asian characters onscreen, and there were fewer still that made me feel truly proud of my heritage. It's absolutely insane to think that in just over four months, we will have a [sic] Marvel Studios movie featuring an almost ENTIRELY Asian cast, each full of rich nuance and dimensionality. Shang Chi is more than just a movie – it is a celebration of our culture and a rallying cry for the forgotten, the unseen, and the overlooked. It is a reminder to take up space, to stand tall, and to be unapologetically ourselves.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is Marvel Studios' first Asian-led project within the MCU and, hopefully, the beginning of more diverse storytelling as Phase Four kicks into high gear. Shang-Chi was first introduced in 1973, during the Bronze Age of Comic Books, which ushered in an age of more diverse superhero characters for both Marvel and DC Comics. That representation is seen not just in front of the camera in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but behind the camera with director Destin Daniel Cretton and writer Dave Callaham.

The film will premiere in theaters on September 3rd, 2021, kicking off Labor Day Weekend.