With the season two premiere of The Mandalorian behind us, Hasbro has revealed two new products for Mando Monday.

Hasbro has been providing Star Wars fans with weekly toy drops from a Vintage Collection Razor Crest to new Boba Fett figures.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH THE MANDALORIAN

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $12.99/Available: Spring 2021)

Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH THE MANDALORIAN, featuring original Kenner branding and inspired by live-action THE MANDALORIAN series on Disney Plus.

Highly poseable with realistic detail, this quality 3.75-inch figure can be displayed in the action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 4 accessories. Available for pre-order at Amazon.

NERF STAR WARS IMPERIAL DEATH TROOPER Blaster

(HASBRO/Ages 8 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $34.99/Available: Fall 2020)

Launch into galactic adventures as you imagine being an elite death trooper with this pump-action blaster that fires glow-in-the-dark darts! This NERF STAR WARS IMPERIAL DEATH TROOPER Blaster is inspired by blasters seen in THE MANDALORIAN live-action TV series on Disney Plus.

GlowStrike technology creates light effects and charges the darts to make them glow when fired. Load 3 darts, pump the priming slide and pull the trigger to fire 1 dart accompanied by laser blast sounds. Includes 3 Official Nerf Elite foam darts that are tested and approved for performance and quality.

It’s fun for indoor and outdoor play and is a great gift for STAR WARS fans and Nerf battlers! Eyewear recommended and batteries required (not included). Available for pre-order at GameStop.

Last Updated on November 2, 2020 by Michael Dinich