The wait is over — The Mandalorian season two trailer has dropped! On the heels of the series' 15 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Disney+ has given fans a glimpse at what to expect for the new season.

The Mandalorian Season Two Trailer

Why is the Mandalorian on a boat? Is that an X-Wing (of course it is!)? Did you see the Mandalorian using his jet pack? What do you think is going to happen with the Child? So. Many. Questions!

Related: What We Know About The Mandalorian Season 2

Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, and Gina Carano return in season two of The Mandalorian October 30th, only on Disney+. Casting rumors have swirled over the past few weeks with unconfirmed reports of Temuera Morrison, Rosario Dawson, Timothy Olyphant, and more joining the cast.

Related: Behind the Scenes of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian

Catch The Mandalorian on Disney+ starting October 30th.