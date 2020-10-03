Would you sell your worm panties? It's an interesting question that invokes a range of responses.

When Pantydeal reached out to ask if we would consider featuring the unique side of selling used panties online, admittedly we were not sure what to make of it.

If the business sounds a bit familiar, you may recall in the Netflix hit show Orange Is The New Black; Piper set up a business selling panties from prison. We were intrigued to hear from real sellers of worn panties online, and Pantydeal was kind enough to forward our questions on to them.

Pantydeal passed our questions along to three of their top sellers, so we did our best to round up a few questions. With limited experience selling used panties we are not sure exactly what to ask.

Luckily, Dalma, who runs the Panty Selling School, agreed to walk us through the business side of selling used panties online.

***

Make Money Online Selling Panties

My name's Dalma*, and I’m a global pantypreneur.

What is a pantypreneur?

It’s my tongue-in-cheek definition of a woman who sells her used underwear online. And yes, globally. I’ve sold my worn items to far-flung places like the Philippines, New Zealand, and the Faroe Islands. This is my job. Not only do I love what I do, but I’m also fortunate enough to make great money from it.

My Start Selling Used Panties

I first got into selling my underwear online in December of 2018. Like most sellers, I got into this work while looking for a side hustle to earn me some extra money.

I researched as much as I could online and came across the Side Hustle Nation podcast. I listened to episode after an episode about people buying and flipping garage sale purchases, starting side businesses walking dogs—all kinds of weird and wonderful ways to make money online.

While reading the Side Hustle Nation blog one day, I came across a mention of a site called Pantydeal. At first, I thought this must be a joke. But my curiosity got the better of me, and I promptly went online to take a look.

I’m the kind of person who’s game for anything (mostly) once, and so I threw caution to the wind and signed myself up. “How hard can it be to sell your panties?” I figured.

It’s fair to say I was utterly naïve and even ignorant of panty selling and the fetish world in general. I didn’t even know what men (and some women) actually did with the panties! I am as vanilla as they come, but I was about to get my education!

Very quickly, I felt overwhelmed and completely out of my depth. I was bombarded with advert after advert from women baring all and selling everything! Seriously, anything you can imagine is for sale. Toenail clippings. Used bathwater. Used toothbrushes. (And that’s me toning it down.) I later coined the phrase: ‘If you can excrete it, you can sell it.’ And that’s true.

So, there I was, completely new and ready to start making money. Most new sellers are under the impression (and panty selling platforms are primarily to blame for this!) that all you need to do is sign up to premium membership, post your wares and wait for the orders (and the money) to come rolling in.

Unfortunately, that is far from reality.

Like selling anything online, you need a good inventory of quality items, a good understanding of sales psychology, knowledge on how to market your wares, an ability to handle rejection, and build rapport and connection with your consumer and know how to close sales.

More specifically, in this industry, you need all of the above plus the ability to develop a thick skin, to handle rejection, and comparing yourself to other sellers, and to have an open mind to what you’re likely to encounter in “adult entertainment.”

This can be a cut-throat industry, and as a new seller, you are thrown in at the deep end and left to make plenty of mistakes before you start to ‘make it’ as a seller. There are certain rites of passage that every new seller will encounter.

Selling Underwear Online

First of all, there’s the competition. There are a lot of sellers out there. Some might even say that the market is saturated. Panty selling platforms have to make sure that they are bringing in enough demand for the supply. Platforms like Pantydeal, Scented Pansy, and Snifffr make money from the sellers paying premium membership to join.

That's their business model. To make it work, they must ensure that there are enough buyers; otherwise, there’s a real supply-demand problem. But for sites like Pantydeal, there is always an influx of new sellers who are sold on some unrealistic expectation that making money selling your underwear is a fast track to making easy money online.

Secondly, some guys are out to scam sellers (and buyers). Unfortunately, a lot of sellers naively offer products or services upfront without payment and learn the hard way that you can’t trust the “I’ll pay later.” Most sellers will find that they’ll fall foul of a scammer at least once on their panty selling journey. These guys are professionals, and they will be around longer than any of the rest of us.

Thirdly, the truth is that not everyone is cut out to sell online. Like any seller, you’re going to knock a lot of doors, and not every door will open. Out of the ones who do, not every person will buy. Many sellers will complain about being ghosted at payment or time-wasters. In my opinion, this is just the reality of selling to consumers online.

You might be ignored or worse; you might receive some nasty messages from guys who like to troll or be abusive. This can be a reason why a lot of sellers will quit the industry. And rightly so, nobody wants to put up with that in the workplace. The turnover rate for panty sellers is very high.

Finally, it’s increasingly difficult to accept payments online as a seller. It’s against PayPal’s terms and conditions to use its service for “sex-work related items.” This is the case for most online payment systems. Sellers have to rely on certain apps or platforms that will take a cut of their earnings – anything up to 25%. This is an unfortunate reality for sellers, and many have had their PayPal accounts shut down, and the money disappears forever.

Irrespective of the challenges that arise as an online pantypreneur, I, and many like me, have been able to forge quite a respectable income from it.

It’s been a little over one year since I started selling, and my income has been over $15,000. And that’s fairly modest. Some sellers earn double or even triple that figure!

There are certainly a huge number of buyers out there who are keen to purchase from sellers across the world, and the ever-increasing number of panty selling websites makes it easy for us to connect with prospective buyers. It seems new platforms are being released every month.

Where to Sell Used Panties

Generally, a good platform will be successful if it honors the needs of the sellers, provides excellent functionality, and is recommended by other sellers as a good community. Scented Pansy is an excellent example of a website that has blog posts written by sellers for sellers.

Part of my own success I can attribute to my previous understanding and experience of selling online. Coupled with that, as an older seller (I’m 40), I can relate and engage with older males, who seem to make up the majority of my buyers. I have a natural flair and ability to disrupt and market myself, and it’s stood me in good stead in the industry.

What I noticed was lacking fairly early on in my own selling journey, was a sense of community amongst sellers. With that in mind, I created my own group for sellers ‘Sellers Before Fellas’, to provide a space for us to talk to each other, ask questions, and get support.

These are so pivotal for success, in my opinion. It can feel very lonely when you first start, and having someone to hold your hand through those early days can make or break your experience.

Not long after that, I created some free pieces of training for new sellers to answer the kinds of questions I had had when I started. What I discovered very quickly was that I had a lot to say on the matter, there was just so much I wanted to share. And for that reason, I began The Panty Selling Podcast, which you can find on iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube.

The natural progression of a podcast was a website and further pieces of training, which I developed to help sellers to succeed. And finally, I wrote my book ‘How I Made $15,000 in One Year Selling My Used Panties’ available on Amazon.

Nobody is as surprised as I am on everything that has sprung up from this decision to start making money on the side selling my used underwear. It’s still very surreal. I know that I’ll continue to sell while I’m enjoying it. Don’t get me wrong; I’ve considered quitting a hundred times or more. But some days it’s so effortless to make money doing what I’m naturally doing anyway. I only wish I’d discovered it ten years ago!

It goes without saying that I have not been sharing what I do for income with my own friends and family. My husband, of course, knows what I do, and he is very supportive. A couple of my closest friends know about it and think it’s funny. But the nature of this work is still very taboo and looked down upon, and so I’m not sharing it with the world at large. I protect my real identity as much as possible. However, a real-life friend ended up discovering me on one of the selling sites. That was awkward.

How to Make Money Selling Panties

Overall, I’d say if you think this is something you’d like to try out for yourself, then be prepared to hit the ground running. Most of the community is very helpful and friendly, but you will be essentially your own boss and having to find your way in what can be a rollercoaster ride. If you have preconceived ideas or judgments, then be prepared to have your eyes opened and to question certain beliefs or assumptions about buyers and sellers alike.

Ultimately, this can be a very lucrative income, depending on the level of time and energy you’re prepared to put into it.

If you want to find out more about my journey and how you can make a success out of it, I highly recommend you read my book and feel free to reach out to me on my website if you’re looking for further support or resources pantysellingschool.com

*Dalma is not my real name

Sellers Discuss Their Experience

Intro: I'm a southern belle with manners and a nice butt! Hehe. 5’9, and I love to cook, clean, dance, and drink wine! Come to me for your GFE needs, darlin'! Hobbies: Painting, traveling, walking my dogs, dancing around!

How did you get started?

I heard about girls selling panties through some webcam sites to make extra money, so I did a google search on selling panties, and was led straight to PD!

How long have you been selling panties?

About four months now

Do you worry about privacy?

I used to, but I take many safety precautions, and ended up loving the attention!

Is it just panties, or do you sell other items?

I'll sell almost any clothing item requested! Some people have asked for bedsheets, bras, yoga pants, shoes, socks…. as long as it’s not something I'm attached to, I don't mind! I also sell videos and custom photosets.

How much do items sell for?

I usually sell panties for $25, bras for $35, socks for $10-15. I sell pre-made videos for $8-10, and custom ones start at $30. Pictures are 2 for $5 with a minimum of $10.

How many items do you sell in a month?

It always varies! Sometimes one item, sometimes 15!

Are sales consistent or seasonal?

I haven't figured that one out yet! I think that around Christmas time was the busiest though!

What advice do you have for some who wants to sell panties?

NEVER do anything you're not comfortable with just to make money. Keep your values, and don't be afraid to say no! Also, know your worth. Everyone's prices are different; don't lower your prices to compete!

Who would be a good fit for selling panties?

Anyone who has the right attitude and knows how to be their own boss! And who has a sexy side, of course!

Who wouldn't be a good fit?

Someone who doesn't know how to handle answering multiple emails daily is not good with customer service or has a bad attitude.

What would you say to someone who might find selling parties to make extra money weird?

It is a fun way to make money, and the weirdness is what I embrace! I LOVE how different it is, and its part of what adds to my uniqueness! It's sexy, it’s silly, and it’s totally fun.

Intro: My name is Missy, aka Petiteblondemilf, your Utah Fetish Goddess. I've been in the adult industry since 2008. I love what I do! My curiosity turned panty selling into a fetish Empire Hobbies: Learning, living, Reiki, Yoga, hiking, camping, any water sport, and can saddle break a horse. Nights out with my girls. Being adored. Building an empire.

How did you get started?

I was online looking for quick ways to make money when I saw Sell Panties. At first, I had to giggle, I look over at my sleeping husband, and think to myself he will never go for this one! Within my first 72 hours of being a member of Pantydeal, I sold my first panty!

How long have you been selling panties

June 20th, 2017 was the day I joined Pantydeal

Do you worry about privacy?

There are times that I worry about privacy. I've had my own share of scares, people threatening me, and have taken extra precautions to stay safe. Having different emails, using fake names, shipping with a fake sender’s address. But I don't see it being any different than being anywhere else on the internet.

Is it just panties, or do you sell other items?

It STARTED with panties, which led to lots of other items! Used shoes, socks, pantyhose, leggings, spit, and even bathroom items. Custom Fetish clips is a huge request.

How much do items sell for?

I advertise a 1-day panty worn for $25. +$ ten each day wore after that. However, I rarely get an order that is under $50. Once I offer chat, pictures, and a possible clip, sales almost always jump. Custom clips sell for $5/min. Most other used items start at $75. Like Lingerie and socks are worn for a week. Girlfriend experience $150 for the week.

How many items do you sell in a Month?

I average 15 to 25 items a month.

Are sales consistent or seasonal?

Sales are consistent across the year, but do slow down towards the Christmas Holiday.

What advice do you have for some who wants to sell panties?

Have fun! Be yourself! Don't undercut your worth! Don't do anything you are not comfortable with. Be open-minded and non-judgmental. I see many new sellers showing nudes or offering $10 panties. The cost of the panty alone is $10. Once you add in shipping, compensation for your time of wearing, interacting, sending pictures, and possible editing, you feel worn out, and it doesn't become fun anymore.

Who would be a good fit for selling panties?

I've seen students, nurses, moms, young and old sell and do great! Someone who is open-minded, fun, and enjoys sexual satisfaction/talk. Really, anyone is looking to make money from home.

Who wouldn't be a good fit?

Someone shy, not confident, or willing to talk to strangers

What would you say to someone who might find selling parties weird?

This is a very COMMON response to my fetish career. My response is always, to each their own. I have fun. I bring light into people's darkness. The idea of a stranger having an intimate item of me is very flattering to me. Being wanted and adored makes me smile.

Intro: YouTube Interview

How did you get started?

After webcamming for some time, a customer asked to buy my used panties, intrigued I searched Google “selling used panties,” and that's how I discovered panty deal!

How long have you been selling panties online? Do you worry about privacy?

I have for about two and a half years now; privacy is always something you want to keep to an extent… I may show my face but take extra precautions to make sure personal info is left unknown.

Is it just panties, or do you sell other items? How much do items for?

I sell panties, custom videos, and Kik sessions the most. I do price my items on the higher side of most Pantydeal sellers; after so much time, I have recognized my worth, and the buyers see it as well and will pay it. Panties, for example, start at 25, but the added days are 10.00 each!

How many items do you sell in a month?

Every month is different, physical items about 10, but then I also do a handful of Kik sessions and custom videos.

Are sales consistent or seasonal?

Consistent except November and December. You need to have a rainy-day fund for those months.

What advice do you have for some who wants to make extra money selling panties?

This isn’t as easy as it seems, so be ready to work hard. Make sure you have all your accounts, including pay apps under an alias, and be careful using PayPal.

Who would be a good fit for selling panties?

Anyone with an open mind, and a little bit kinky! As long as you have good intentions and are willing to put in the effort, I highly recommend selling your panties.

Who wouldn't be a good fit?

Judgmental people and anyone who lacks a positive, upbeat personality.

What would you say to someone who might find selling panties online weird?

Cool, well you're entitled to your opinion, but that does not affect my outlook on it (:

Thank You

Thank you to the sellers who were willing to discuss an alternative way to make money online.

Additionally, I would like to thank the Pantydeal PR team for sharing this idea and facilitating the interviews. When I was approached about the topic, my initial reaction was dismissive. However, they were courteous, answered my questions professionally, and provided the support to share a unique way people are making money from home.