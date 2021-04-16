Can you imagine making extra money by playing games?

Well, you’re in luck. The Lucktastic app will let you play games and do digital scratch cards. Over time, you can earn real cash prizes and tokens to exchange for prizes for free.

If making cash in exchange for playing games sounds good to you, then keep reading for the ultimate guide to using the Lucktastic app.

What is Lucktastic?

Lucktastic is an app that allows users to sign up and start playing games and doing scratch tickets in exchange for prizes. Lucktastic is entirely free to play, and users win tokens or cash for every game they play.

The average game lasts about 30 seconds and requires that users also watch a 30-second ad before playing.

Is Lucktastic Legit?

In short, yes.

Lucktastic is a legitimate app that has paid out prizes to over 220,000 people. While large prizes are few and far between, regular users can cash out several dollars’ worth of prizes each week.

This method of earning money from your smartphone is less consistent than taking surveys and other methods, but there is a higher reward opportunity on Lucktastic than some other apps.

Get Started with Lucktastic

Many money-making apps have a requirement-heavy signup process.

Fortunately, getting started with Lucktastic is both quick and easy. You can start earning cash and prizes in minutes.

Signing Up

The first step is to download the Lucktastic app.

All you need to get started is your zip code and to be within the United States. After that, you can start playing games and doing scratch tickets to earn prizes and cash.

Of course, your signup process isn’t fully complete at this point. However, you can ‘test drive’ the app to make sure you like it before completing the signup process.

The app will save any coins and cash you earn while you’re unregistered as long as you keep the app on your phone. You can register at any time but must be registered before redeeming any rewards.

When you register, you will either sign up with an email address or via Facebook. All you’ll need to enter is your address, name, and password.

Start Earning

Users can earn two currencies on this app: cash and tokens. You can make $1 just for signing up. Cash prizes can be redeemed instantly if you have earned at least one dollar.

Some scratch tickets also earn cash, whereas others earn tokens. To cash out, you must use the app Dwolla. This app is free to sign up for and can be used to transfer your cash to a bank account or PayPal.

When you earn tokens, you can use them to enter sweepstakes and make digital gift cards. There is no cash-out option for your tokens, but if you want to exchange them for gift cards and other prizes, you must earn 10,000 tokens.

However, if you're going to use your tokens to enter sweepstakes and other contests, you can have as little as 100 tokens.

Four Ways to Earn Cash & Coins

There are four main ways to earn on Lucktastic. While you can make money in more than just these four, the following are the most consistent and high-earning ways to play.

1. Watch Videos – The most popular way for people to earn points or cash on the app is to watch videos. These videos are typically advertisements. After each video you watch, you can play a themed scratch card and earn cash or points.

While many cards do not make anything, there is also the opportunity to earn bonus cards after watching.

2. Logging in – That’s right, you can earn money simply for logging in to the app. When you open the app several days in a row, you will earn more points.

On the first day, you won’t receive any additional points for logging in. On the second day, you’ll earn 250 points. On the third day, you’ll earn 500 points. On the third day, you’ll earn 500 points. On the fourth day, you’ll earn 750 points, and on the fifth day, you’ll earn 1,000 points.

If you continue past day five, you’ll get mystery gifts like additional sweepstakes entries. Simply opening the app is enough to make you extra points. However, you might want to maximize your earnings by taking a day off at day six, then pursuing another streak.

3. Sweepstakes – While sweepstakes are based solely on luck, you can choose to use your points to enter a prize drawing. This is a risky option as you may end up losing the tokens you’ve earned, but you could also win more tokens than you’ve used to enter the sweepstakes.

Lucktastic does not publish your chances of winning sweepstakes, so you have a high chance of losing the tokens you spend to enter the competition. However, you could also earn cash, tokens, and other prizes in exchange for the tokens that you wager.

4. Completing tasks – If you complete the tasks offered to you in the app, you can earn additional points. These tasks include taking surveys or installing third-party apps.

Each task has a varying point value associated with it, but it can be a quick way to earn additional points. How Much Can I Earn on Lucktastic?

Maximize Your Rewards

The potential earnings per scratch card or game vary from card to card. However, there are opportunities to earn bonuses in the app.

You can play Lucktastic at any time of day, but you can earn bonuses twice a day. If you play between 1 pm and 5 pm EST and after 9 pm EST, you can play bonus cards. The cards will pop up randomly, so you should keep your notifications for the app turned on.

There are also daily rewards, so be sure to log in to the app each day for at least a few days in a row. If you log in five days in a row, you’ll earn 2500 bonus points just for opening the app.

If you share Lucktastic on social media, you can also earn bonus points. Anyone over 13 years old can join Lucktastic, so every time one of your friends signs up, you’ll earn 1,000 bonus points.

How Much Can I Earn on Lucktastic?

Lucktastic uses two earning currencies, but one can’t be exchanged for the other. For example, you can’t exchange points for cash, and you can’t buy points with cash.

Each scratch card will dictate if the prize is cash or points. Therefore, if you want to earn cash, you can choose to play cards that earn cash. If you earn cash prizes, you can cash out with as little as $1.

It gets tricky to track how much you can earn from points. Many players will accumulate points and enter sweepstakes with their earnings. These sweepstakes will pay out cash. However, users can also redeem their points for prizes like magazines and gift cards.

Once your balance reaches at least 10,000 tokens or points, you can begin redeeming your points for the prizes. Some prize options include amazon gift cards, magazine subscriptions, and retail gift cards.

The only way to convert your points to cash is by spending your points on sweepstakes entries. While many of the sweepstakes prizes are items such as iPads, gift cards, and more, sometimes contest winners can earn cash as well.

Should I Use Lucktastic?

Of course, the choice to use Lucktastic is up to you. There are plenty of pros and cons to using the app, so you should decide how much time you want to allocate toward earning prizes and laying the games available on this app.

Pros

Some of the best things about the app include:

It is free. Users can download the app and start playing games almost immediately at no risk.

Users earn $1 for signing up and can cash out immediately with the Dwolla app.

Each game takes less than a minute to play.

Every scratch game earns tokens.

There are opportunities to earn bonuses each day.

You can play several games per day.

Cons

Alongside all the advantages of the app, there are a few disadvantages.

You need an internet connection to play the game. The app can use a lot of data, so it is recommended to only play on Wi-FI.

It can take a long time to earn prizes.

You must watch advertisements before each game you play.

The number of tokens it takes to earn a prize is very high.

The Bottom Line

Lucktastic is not a get rich quick app. In fact, you may have a better chance of earning money through other apps.

However, if you like the idea of playing games in exchange for the opportunity to earn cash or prizes, then Lucktastic might be an excellent app for you.

It takes a while to earn both tokens and cash, so this is an excellent app for someone who is very patient and enjoys playing games for free.