Join the LPGA’s ‘Party on Tour’ With Top Players & Celebs in Orlando

If indoor events and concerts are canceled in your city or region, there are still plenty of outdoor things to do. If you live in Florida or are considering a warm-winter getaway and are a golf fan, consider a trip to Orlando to attend the most-watched LPGA event of the season.

Fan-Friendly 4-Day Tournament and Concerts

Nicknamed the LPGA's “party on tour,” the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions is an event that brings together stellar LPGA players and renowned celebrities for an unforgettable experience. This year's tournament will be at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando from January 20 – 23.

Image Credit: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

A New Member of the LPGA Family

On September 22, 2021, the timeshare company Hilton Grand Vacations announced a multi-year partnership with the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA). This partnership reflects their recent acquisition of Diamond Resorts timeshares into the company.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hilton Grand Vacations to the LPGA family as our partner at the Tournament of Champions. This is one of the most exciting events on Tour, clearly earning its ‘Party on Tour' nickname,” said Mollie Marcoux Samaan, LPGA Commissioner.

Image Credit: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Playing a Part in the 2022 LPGA Purse Increases

LPGA winners from the previous two seasons will battle it out for $1.2 million in official prize money. Celebrities join them on the course, competing for their own $500,000 purse in a modified Stableford format. Last year's winners were Florida-local Jessica Korda and former professional tennis player Mardy Fish.

“We are incredibly honored to partner with the LPGA. This will be a record-setting season, and we couldn't be more excited to kick off the action and announce a purse increase,” said Aaron Stewart, Executive Director of the Tournament. “The Tournament of Champions has quickly become one of the LPGA Tour's most-watched tournaments of the season, and we are proud to bring more fans to the sport and support the LPGA's phenomenal athletes.”

Image Credit: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

It's World-Class Golf Plus Concerts and Other Entertainment

Similar to past events, the 2022 Tournament of Champions will include a pro-am and celebrity tournament. Each LPGA pro pairs up with two celebrities or amateurs, and the top amateurs qualify to play in the main tournament.

Originally called the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, the tournament location also changed to Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Florida this year. In past years the 18th hole at Four Seasons failed to produce a winner and required seven replays until a victor emerged. Let's see what this year's tournament holds!

Image Credit: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Lots of Fan Opportunities

Though the venue and sponsors of the event are both new, the Tournament of Champions aims to maintain its status as one of the most fan-friendly events on Tour. The Tournament of Champions is legendary for unique fan engagement opportunities and world-class experiences that extend beyond the course.

Image Credit: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

World-Class Concerts Nightly

This year, the tournament will host three nights of private concerts with major headliners, including Sheryl Crow, Boyz II Men, The Goo Goo Dolls, LeAnn Rimes, Sara Evans, Gin Blossoms. Come to see your favorite players and stay to hear your favorite hits.

Image Credit: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Outdoor Events in the Lake Nona Community

The concerts will be hosted under the stars on an open-air stage in the heart of the Lake Nona community at its Town Center and will align with all local, state, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

Popular Australian DJ Brooke Evers will be heading up the 18th-hole festivities during the competition, and there will be themed international food and drink stations to enjoy. In addition, celebrity participants, LPGA Tour professionals, and visiting guests will be hosted at Hilton Grand Vacations' Orlando condo resorts continuing the upscale experience away from the course.

Image Credit: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

A Stellar Field of Players

A one-of-a-kind event, the tournament's format brings LPGA Tour winners together with over 50 beloved celebrities, athletes, and entertainers to play side-by-side. Past celebrity participants include superstars from entertainment and major sports, including Jerry Rice, Brian Urlacher, Marcus Allen, Justin Verlander, Ray Allen, Grant Hill, Lee Brice, Ben Higgins, Alfonso Ribeiro, and more.

Image Credit: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Get Up Close & Personal with Notables Names

Fans can expect to see many familiar faces competing and attending the event. Hall of Famer Annika Sörenstam, a longtime Lake Nona resident, will be competing again after making her first LPGA tour start since 2008 at last year's tournament. Some other notable names in the field are:

Brooke Henderson

Stacy Lewis

Jessica Korda

Lydia Ko

Michelle Wie West

Gaby Lopez

Inbee Park

Austin Ernst

Image Credit: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

A Top Tier Course to Field the Competition

Though the Tournament of Champions is famous for being one of the most fun events on Tour, rest assured that the actual golf is no joke. For starters, Lake Nona is one of the best golf courses in the world. Designed by premier golf architect Tom Fazio, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club consistently ranks as one of the top golf courses in the country.

Image Credit: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

A Challenging and Beautiful Course

Lake Nona Golf & Country Club is a course that requires total concentration and is known for several hallmarks, including its effective use of water and its smooth, fast greens. The uphill and downhill lines of the course are not easily visible, adding another challenge for tournament players. Furthermore, players must also navigate a variety of grass and sand bunkers that vary in depth, shape, and size, requiring them to use every golf club in their bag. Many holes include trees within the bunkers.

Image Credit: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

A New Tournament Home

“We're thrilled to grow this world-class event and are confident the Tournament of Champions will continue to reach new heights at its extraordinary new home, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club,” said Mark Wang, president, and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. “As one of the LPGA Tour's premier events of the year, we are committed to delivering the unique and action-packed golf tournament that is widely recognized by golfers and fans alike.”

Image Credit: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Affordable Tickets are Still Available

Head down to Florida from January 20 to January 23 to watch as world-class LPGA players compete alongside well-known celebrities. Tickets are affordably priced at $30 for one-day admission, with 4-day passes priced at $80.

If you don't feel comfortable traveling right now, you can watch on national TV. Thursday and Friday play with air on Golf Channel with Saturday and Sunday on Golf Channel and NBC.

Image Credit: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

More Articles by Wealth of Geeks

15 Golf Courses Across the U.S. Retirees Will Love

Add These Historic U.S. Golf Courses to Your 2022 Bucket List

This article was produced by Planner at Heart and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.