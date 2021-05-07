Gonzo and Pepe the King Prawn announced the Muppets' first-ever Halloween special, Muppets Haunted Mansion, debuting this fall exclusively on Disney+. The brand-new special will feature a star-studded Muppets cast, celebrity cameos, all-new music, and spooky fun for families to enjoy together. The announcement was made today to help celebrate the Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products’ Halfway to Halloween event.

Muppets Haunted Mansion takes place on Halloween night, when Gonzo is challenged to spend one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth …The Haunted Mansion. Check out Gonzo and Pepe the King Prawn's announcement below!

Muppets Haunted Mansion

Muppets Haunted Mansion will premiere on Disney+ this fall!