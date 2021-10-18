Lexus and Marvel Studios Team-Up for a Supercharged ‘Eternals’ Themed Vehicle Line

Ahead of the red carpet premiere for Marvel Studios' highly anticipated film Eternals, Lexus has revealed ten custom-wrapped vehicles as part of their supercharged partnership. You can expect to find these vehicles at the red carpet premiere tonight, as well as various other promotional events in the lead-up to the theatrical release of Eternals.

The automobile designs were inspired by the unique individual armor designs (first created by the film's costume designer Sammy Sheldon), as well as the iconography and distinct superpowers of each Eternal. The golden glow in the promotional pictures isn't photoshop—that golden glow emanates from the vehicles' grilles and underbodies, designed to reflect the characters' shared energy structure, as seen in the film.

A little product placement goes a long way and it's highly likely that not only will Lexus pop up at the premiere, but the cast of Eternals will most likely be driving their very own Lexus vehicles in the film. Marvel Studios never perfected the art of subtlety and this is very clearly a ploy to drive younger consumers towards Lexus' luxury vehicles. Surprisingly, luxury cards are, at long last, in demand again. So perhaps this is a smart marketing tactic.

“We’re excited to bring the ‘Eternals’ partnership to life through these custom-wrapped Lexus vehicles,” said Vinay Shahani, Lexus vice president of marketing. “Just as each Eternals character has a distinct style and set of capabilities, so does each character-themed Lexus.”

Whether your favorite Eternal is Gilgamesh, Thena, or Ikaris you can find all of them represented in this new line of Lexus vehicles.

Ajak x Lexus GX : Ajak, played by Salma Hayek, is a powerful, commanding woman. She is paired with one of the most capable SUVs in the land, the GX.

: Ajak, played by Salma Hayek, is a powerful, commanding woman. She is paired with one of the most capable SUVs in the land, the GX. Druig x Lexus GX : Druig, played by Barry Keoghan, is a bit of a rebel in the movie, with super strength and stamina, making the GX a fitting reflection of his character.

: Druig, played by Barry Keoghan, is a bit of a rebel in the movie, with super strength and stamina, making the GX a fitting reflection of his character. Gilgamesh x Lexus LX : As the strongest Eternal, Gilgamesh, played by Don Lee, is a kindred spirit to the biggest, most powerful Lexus SUV, the LX.

: As the strongest Eternal, Gilgamesh, played by Don Lee, is a kindred spirit to the biggest, most powerful Lexus SUV, the LX. Ikaris x Lexus LS : The LS, Lexus’ flagship luxury sedan, is a match with Ikaris, played by Richard Madden, considered the tactical leader of the Eternals.

: The LS, Lexus’ flagship luxury sedan, is a match with Ikaris, played by Richard Madden, considered the tactical leader of the Eternals. Kingo x Lexus IS : Kingo, played by Kumail Nanjiani, is paired with the bold, powerful Lexus IS, which he drives in Lexus and Marvel Studios’ “Parking Spot” video.

: Kingo, played by Kumail Nanjiani, is paired with the bold, powerful Lexus IS, which he drives in Lexus and Marvel Studios’ “Parking Spot” video. Makkari x Lexus RC F Track Edition : The fastest Eternal, Makkari, played by Lauren Ridloff, is the perfect match for the quickest car in the Lexus lineup, the RC F Track Edition.

: The fastest Eternal, Makkari, played by Lauren Ridloff, is the perfect match for the quickest car in the Lexus lineup, the RC F Track Edition. Phastos x Lexus LX : The LX is technologically advanced, making it an ideal fit for Phastos, played by Brian Tyree Henry, the technological guru of the team.

: The LX is technologically advanced, making it an ideal fit for Phastos, played by Brian Tyree Henry, the technological guru of the team. Sersi x Lexus RC F : One of Lexus’ most powerful cars, the RC F, is paired with one of the film’s most powerful characters, Sersi, played by Gemma Chan.

: One of Lexus’ most powerful cars, the RC F, is paired with one of the film’s most powerful characters, Sersi, played by Gemma Chan. Sprite x Lexus NX : The NX, a crossover that can do anything, is a perfect complement to the illusion-casting ability of Sprite, played by Lia McHugh.

: The NX, a crossover that can do anything, is a perfect complement to the illusion-casting ability of Sprite, played by Lia McHugh. Thena x Lexus LC 500: Thena, played by Angelina Jolie, is a natural fit with the sleek and stylish Lexus LC 500

