Disney+ Unveils Star Wars Halloween Special, ‘LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales’

This morning, Disney+ announced the cast for the newly announced LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, which premieres October 1st, as part of Disney+'s Hallowstream celebration. Like the LEGO Holiday Special, this all-new animated special from Lucasfilm and the LEGO Group continues the rich legacy of collaboration between Lucasfilm and the LEGO® brand and is a seasonal celebration of the villainous dark side of the Star Wars galaxy— just in time for Halloween.

Disney+ Unveils LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales

After the events of The Rise of Skywalker, Poe and BB-8 must make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar where they meet the greedy and conniving Graballa the Hutt who has purchased Darth Vader’s castle and is renovating it into the galaxy’s first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel. While waiting for his X-Wing to be repaired, Poe, BB-8, Graballa, and Dean (a plucky and courageous young boy who works as Graballa’s mechanic) venture deep into the mysterious castle with Vader’s loyal servant, Vaneé.

Along the way, Vaneé shares three creepy stories linked to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from across all eras of Star Wars. As Vaneé spins his tales and lures our heroes deeper into the shadowy underbelly of the castle, a sinister plan emerges. With the help of Dean, Poe and BB-8 will have to face their fears, stop an ancient evil from rising, and escape to make it back to their friends.

This spooky tale is written and executive produced by David Shayne, with Ken Cunningham as the director. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, Keith Malone, and Jason Cosler are executive producers, in collaboration with Atomic Cartoons.

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales features a talented voice cast that includes Jake Green as Poe Dameron; Raphael Alejandro as Dean; Dana Snyder as Graballa the Hutt; Tony Hale as Vaneé; Christian Slater as Ren; Trevor Devall as Emperor Palpatine; Mary Elizabeth McGlynn as NI-L8; and Matt Sloan as Darth Vader.

Yes, you read that right. Christian Slater is voicing Ren. But that leads to new questions. Is Vaneé spinning tales about the recently deceased Ben Solo or are the stories going back to a time we saw in Charles Soule's The Rise of Kylo Ren, when the character Ren was introduced? We shall see when LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales premieres exclusively on Disney+ on October 1, 2021.