Kratos, star of the God of War series, has just arrived as a playable character in Fortnite Season 5. Though the last God of War game was released in 2018, Sony’s Santa Monica Studio is hard at work on a sequel for the PS5 — which just so happens to be the hottest Christmas item of the year among the gaming demographic.

The Kratos Fortnite skin is available in the in-game item shop.

You can get all the Kratos-themed items for Fortnite in a special all-in-one bundle for 2,200 V-Bucks (the equivalent of roughly $18 or so). You can purchase 2,800 V-Bucks for $19.99, or 1,000 for $7.99. Epic says the bundle is discounted by about 1,100 V-Bucks at the moment, meaning it could cost 3,300 later.

The Kratos bundle also includes the head of Mimir “back bling,” the Leviathan axe (harvesting tool), the Guardian Shield (a gift from Laufey the Just; it actually serves as a glider in Fortnite), and the “Freezing Burst” emote for the Leviathan axe.

You can also purchase items from the bundle individually. The Kratos outfit costs 1,500 V-Bucks as a standalone item. (You can gift it to a friend for the holidays, if you like, so long as you have two-factor authentication set up on your Epic Games account.)

The Mimir back bling comes with Kratos. The Leviathan axe costs 1,000 V-Bucks when purchased separately, and the Freezing Burst emote also costs 1,000 V-Bucks outside the bundle.

“In your previous feats as Kratos, you’ve probably put on many different kinds of armor,” PlayStation writes. “As a nod to his Norse adventures, when you play a match of Fortnite on your PlayStation 5 after purchasing the Kratos Outfit, you’ll unlock the Armored Kratos style in glorious gold.”

Fortnite Battle Royale is free to play on Android, PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox.

