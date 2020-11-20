There are almost endless ways to make money online nowadays.

And if you’re a sexually confident and open person who doesn’t mind baring all on the internet, there are more than a few ways you can make some extra cash in the digital sex industry.

While it’s difficult to make promises about how much you will earn, some online sex workers and content creators report making between $2000 and a whopping $10,000 per month!

You don’t have to look a certain way, either – people’s attractions vary widely, and there’s a market for all ages, body types, and styles. You don’t even have to be a woman. Though most online sex workers are cisgender women, an increasing number of men are also doing it, as are plenty of trans and non-binary people.

It’s also important to state that all these strategies are completely legal as long as you’re a consenting adult over the age of 18.

Ready to get your kink on online and make some extra cash? Let’s get started!

Selling Nude Pictures

Do you love your body and get a buzz out of showing it off to people? Well, why not get paid to do it?

It might seem surprising to hear that there’s a market for this sort of thing – after all, the internet is brimming with nude pictures that can be viewed completely free! But whether it’s because customers like the feeling that something was created for them, or because they feel a connection with a particular model, or even because they want to financially support someone whose images they enjoy, selling nude photos online is big business. Some online models claim to make up to $1000 per month selling nudes.

There are several websites geared up to help you start selling your nudes. Squarepeep, OnlyFans, and BentBox are three examples. You could also create a private Snapchat account and charge people for the privilege of joining or use a platform like r/SellingNudes or Twitter to do it independently.

You could sell simple nude pictures or get really creative with your content. You could even take requests, making images in a particular pose, or using a particular sex toy, if you wish. Nude models say they make more money when they show their face, but you don’t have to. If you want to share body-only shots (meaning you can’t be identified,) stick to your boundaries.

Selling Feet Pics

Foot fetish is one of the most common fetishes there is – according to Men’s Health, 18% of straight men have had a sexual fantasy about feet at some point. Foot lovers will pay $5 – $20 for feet pictures and videos, sometimes even more. Models who sell feet pictures report making from $100 to more than $1,000 per month.

The kinds of requests you’ll get will vary. Some fetishists will want to see you showing off your feet, perhaps wiggling your toes. Others will want to see you sporting sky-high heels, stepping on objects, painting your nails, or even doing things like sucking your own toes! You must decide what you’re comfortable with and how far you’re willing to go.

You can use any adult content-selling sites, such as OnlyFans, BentBox, and JustForFans, to sell your pictures. InstaFeet is a content-selling site specifically dedicated to this fetish. You can also use social media channels like Twitter and Instagram (though be careful about the hashtags you use, because Instagram doesn’t allow explicit content), a private Snapchat account, for fetish sites like Fetlife to connect with foot enthusiasts.

Remember: you’ll need to take care of your feet and keep them looking clean, tidy, and pretty. Your budget for shoes and nail polish might also go up!

Online Domination

Some Professional Dominants (“Pro Doms/Dommes”) do face-to-face sessions with clients, but many operate their businesses exclusively online. If you’re into BDSM and fancy the idea of controlling someone sexually, professional domination might be right up your street.

You’ll need to be a great communicator if you want to be a Pro Dom. Establishing limits, boundaries, and safewords are all part of being a responsible player – even online.

You’ll also need to create a convincing Dom persona. Since domination is about being in charge, choose a name, style, and aesthetic that makes you feel confident and sexy. You might also want to think about what you want your submissives to call you. Common honorifics include Mistress, Goddess, Princess, Sir, Master, and so on.

Online dominance can take many different forms. It’s all about what you and your submissives agree on together. Keyholding, a form of chastity play where the Dominant controls when the submissive is permitted to masturbate and orgasm, is popular. Other common scenarios are humiliation fetish, crossdressing, and financial domination (“findom” – a fantasy that involves being “blackmailed” or “forced” to pay someone or buy them gifts.) In some cases, it might just involve dirty-talking through a scene or scenario while the submissive masturbates. You can choose whether to offer video, voice, or text-only sessions.

Some online Dominants charge by the hour, others by the minute. You can decide what your time is worth and set your own rates. One Pro Dom reported charging $2.99 per minute. You can find clients through the “fetish” and “BDSM” section of cam sites such as Niteflirt, Chaturbate, BDSMCams.xxx, Adultwork, and so on. You can also connect with potential submissives through social media and fetish sites like Fetlife.

Selling Used Underwear

Remember that storyline in Orange Is the New Black where the inmates started selling their used underwear to people on the internet? Well, it turns out that used underwear is another surprisingly common fetish, and there are kinksters out there who will be happy to part with good money for yours!

Last year, a British student reported making £1500 (about $2000) per month selling her used underwear online. This is not unusual. Others report making a few hundred dollars per month. An individual pair of panties can range from $3 up to $60 or more. And the dirtier the underwear, the better the price! Some models even charge by the number of days worn, with extra fees for items that have been worked out or even urinated in.

There are several online marketplaces specifically for this fetish. The biggest are Sofia Gray, Snifffr, and AllThingsWorn. If you have a large following, you might also connect with potential customers on social media and fetish sites, but the large marketplaces are probably the best bet for beginners.

Start a Sex Toy Review Blog

Do you love sex toys? Why not get paid to write about them?

If you’re a strong writer, starting a sex toy review blog is a great way to share your passion with the world and make some cash at the same time.

You’ll need a website, some toys to review, and a camera to take photos (the one on your smartphone will do.) Start by writing reviews of the toys you already own, and then reach out to adult companies to ask if they’d consider sending you products to write about. You might be surprised at how many will! Before you know it, you’ll start getting approached by companies requesting reviews.

There are two ways to make money from sex toy-blogging: getting paid for sponsored posts or doing affiliate marketing for sex toy companies. Most bloggers find the latter more lucrative. When your blog starts getting a lot of traffic, you can make a few hundred dollars per month or even more. One adult blogger reported making around $5000 per year from reviews alone. But be patient because it takes time to build enough of an audience that you start making significant money.

Sexting

If you have a way with words, you could get paid for sexting with strangers online. The advantage? You don’t even have to go on camera or show your face or body if you don’t want to.

How much money you can make from sexting and online dirty talking depends on how much time you want to dedicate to it. Some successful providers make a full-time income from it – or more! Others report making anything from $25 per hour to $3 per minute.

There are two main ways to sext for money: go independent, or work through a dedicated sexting website. The advantage of going independent, using apps like KiK and WhatsApp, is that you get to keep all your earnings, and there’s no middle-man taking a cut. But it’s also a real hustle to find paying clients, and you’ll need to think about payment options that don’t compromise your identity.

Working through a sexting company makes the advertising and payment collection easier. However, it also means the site will take a significant cut of the money you make. Phrendly, TalktoMe, and SextPanther are just some of the popular sites you can use.

A Word of Caution

It bears repeating that once you put something out on the internet, it’s there forever. So make sure you’re certain before you release anything identifiable, such as content, including your face.

Though most of the people you’ll meet will be lovely and respectful, there are some weirdos out there, and you must take steps to protect yourself. Never share your real name, personal details such as your address, or your bank details. Oh, and don’t use the same phone number and email address you use in your “real” life.

Stay safe, have fun, and remember: you’re in charge! Just because someone is paying you doesn’t give them a right to compromise or cross your boundaries.

In closing

There are tonnes of ways to make money as an online sex worker if you’re sexually confident, outgoing, and willing to put the work in. But don’t be fooled into thinking the sex industry represents easy money – it’s the same as running any other business, and it takes time, effort, and patience to build up a client base.

Whichever route you go down, good luck!