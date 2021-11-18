JW Marriott Orlando Unveils New Luxury Family Loft Suites

JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa — a luxury resort within the gates of Walt Disney World — has unveiled a new collection of four Family Loft Suites with kid-approved loft beds, whimsical design elements, and interactive surprises.
First-of-their-kinds for JW Marriott, the new Family Loft Suites created by Bilkey Llinas Design sleep up to nine guests with two bedrooms — one with a queen bed and full-sized lofted bunk beds, and the other with a king bed and a pull-out twin sofa sleeper. The suites also feature two full bathrooms with tubs and separate showers and a living area with a guest bathroom and additional sofa bed. In addition, kid-friendly elements like chalkboard walls, a play table with “just-the-right-size” stool seating, and a circular built-in “book nook” make them the perfect place for families to relax after a busy day at Walt Disney World.