JW Marriott Orlando Unveils New Luxury Family Loft Suites

JW Marriott orlando family suites

JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa — a luxury resort within the gates of Walt Disney World — has unveiled a new collection of four Family Loft Suites with kid-approved loft beds, whimsical design elements, and interactive surprises.

First-of-their-kinds for JW Marriott, the new Family Loft Suites created by Bilkey Llinas Design sleep up to nine guests with two bedrooms — one with a queen bed and full-sized lofted bunk beds, and the other with a king bed and a pull-out twin sofa sleeper. The suites also feature two full bathrooms with tubs and separate showers and a living area with a guest bathroom and additional sofa bed. In addition, kid-friendly elements like chalkboard walls, a play table with “just-the-right-size” stool seating, and a circular built-in “book nook” make them the perfect place for families to relax after a busy day at Walt Disney World.

“We have received requests for larger, family-style rooms at JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek due to our location within the gates of Walt Disney World, our kid-friendly amenities, and the ongoing trend of multigenerational travel,” said JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa General Manager Sam Basu. “The Family Suites help fulfill this need and encourage families to spend quality time together during their stay.”

Because the excitement lingers long after a day in the park is over, the resort’s newly appointed Executive Chef Melissa Sallman has created an exclusive “Sleepy Snack” in-room dining menu to make nap and bedtime easier and inspire sweet dreams. The menu includes a berry yogurt smoothie and crackers & cheese for kids and tropical fruit skewers, rosemary & sea salt roasted cashews, and herbal hot tea for adults — all made with healthy ingredients recommended by the Sleep Foundation to promote relaxation and better sleep.

In addition, to encourage kids to fall (and, more importantly, stay) asleep, JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek has collaborated with Skip Hop — an innovative brand with products that make life with little ones easier — to provide a Skip Hop Moonlight & Melodies Nightlight Soother Owl in each suite.

“The Family Suites at JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek are a first for JW Marriott, and a reflection of the way families want to travel together today,” said Bruce Rohr, vice president and global brand leader of JW Marriott. “The new suites speak to the importance our brand places on family togetherness through Family by JW as well as our commitment to well-being, and will allow families to create and cherish memories with us.”

Nightly rates for JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa Family Loft Suites start at $999. Click here for more information.

Featured Image Credit: JW Marriott. 
