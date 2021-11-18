JW Marriott Orlando Unveils New Luxury Family Loft Suites

“We have received requests for larger, family-style rooms at JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek due to our location within the gates of Walt Disney World, our kid-friendly amenities, and the ongoing trend of multigenerational travel,” said JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa General Manager Sam Basu. “The Family Suites help fulfill this need and encourage families to spend quality time together during their stay.”

Because the excitement lingers long after a day in the park is over, the resort’s newly appointed Executive Chef Melissa Sallman has created an exclusive “Sleepy Snack” in-room dining menu to make nap and bedtime easier and inspire sweet dreams. The menu includes a berry yogurt smoothie and crackers & cheese for kids and tropical fruit skewers, rosemary & sea salt roasted cashews, and herbal hot tea for adults — all made with healthy ingredients recommended by the Sleep Foundation to promote relaxation and better sleep.

In addition, to encourage kids to fall (and, more importantly, stay) asleep, JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek has collaborated with Skip Hop — an innovative brand with products that make life with little ones easier — to provide a Skip Hop Moonlight & Melodies Nightlight Soother Owl in each suite.

“The Family Suites at JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek are a first for JW Marriott, and a reflection of the way families want to travel together today,” said Bruce Rohr, vice president and global brand leader of JW Marriott. “The new suites speak to the importance our brand places on family togetherness through Family by JW as well as our commitment to well-being, and will allow families to create and cherish memories with us.”

Nightly rates for JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa Family Loft Suites start at $999. Click here for more information.