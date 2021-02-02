Judgment, a spinoff set in the Yakuza universe is getting a PS5 and Xbox Series X|S release — set for launch on April 23, 2021. It first came to PS4 in 2019 (2018 in Japan) as an exclusive, but will soon be playable on Xbox consoles. The new version for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will feature all of the game's previously released DLC, refined visuals at 60fps, and improved load times. It will be available to purchase for $39.99.

Judgment PS5 Announcement Trailer

The new version of Judgment will not feature a free upgrade path from PS4 to PS5 and it's currently unclear if players will be able to transfer their saves (though, we wouldn't count on it). It was also noted that developer, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has no plans to bring Judgment to PC.

In Judgment, you play as Takayuki Yagami, a private detective tasked with solving a series of murders. While it stands on its own as a great entry point into the series, it still very much feels like a Yakuza game. It has similar beat 'em up combat the series is known for, along with all the wacky side stories, over-the-top humor, and mini-games — with an overarching story. Though, in Judgment, a heavy emphasis is placed on case-solving, as you're tasked with piecing together clues to solve mysteries.

Upon release, Judgment received favorable reviews, with critics praising its gameplay variety, side missions, and humor.

In similar news, Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be launching for PS5 on March 2, 2021. It serves as the seventh mainline installment and previously came to PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It features a turn-based combat system — a first for the series that is much different than the real-time action that plays out in the mainline Yakuza games or Judgment.

Many of the Yakuza games just became available through Xbox Game Pass as well, so it's a great time for fans of the series — whether you're on a previous-gen system or current-gen machine.