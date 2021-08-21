Run: Book One is the sequel to John Lewis’ award-winning graphic novel trilogy, March and it captures history in a way that is accessible to a broader range of readers than an autobiographical novel ever could. Released posthumously, Book: One focuses on Lewis’ work following the march on Selma in 1965.

John Lewis’ Run: Book One is a Timely Revelation

There is something uniquely intimate about the way that Run has been crafted. Readers are invited to view a pivotal period of time in the Civil Rights Movement through the eyes of an American hero and, tragically, many of the situations highlighted in his story have not changed in over fifty years. Black men senselessly murdered in the streets, police brutality , and voter suppression are still ever-present threats to the civil liberties of Black Americans today.

Readers will likely see parallels between the protests during the summer of 2020 and the six-day uprising that took place in Watts in Los Angeles, spawning similar protests in other major cities. This parallel is not intentional, as Congressman Lewis passed away in July of 2020, but an important reminder that the race being run is not yet won.

John Lewis’ recollection is also filled with a vulnerability that perhaps people wouldn’t have associated with a figurehead in the Civil Rights Movement. The final months of his tenure as chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee are marred with conflict within the movement, he finds himself doubting his veracity as a leader, and struggling with who he is as a person outside of his activism.

Run: Book One is also the final work completed by Congressman Lewis before his passing last summer and it stands as a seminal work towards educating younger audiences about the Civil Rights Movement, without the gloss of Hollywood.

Most people will never pick up an autobiography or biography, but they may be swayed by the compelling art and rich storytelling in Run: Book One. Once you start reading it, you won’t want to put it down. It reveals intimate details and contextualizes key moments in history in a way that textbooks and documentaries never could.

Run: Book One is co-written by Andrew Aydin, Lewis’ policy advisor who also co-wrote March, with artwork by Afua Richardson, Nate Powell, and L. Fury. It is available for purchase on Abrams Books and everywhere you shop for books.