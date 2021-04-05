Welcome to Your Money Geek's Annual Top 10 Star Wars Podcasts Awards!

Starting on Monday, April 5th, you can help your favorite Star Wars podcast become one of the Top 10 Star Wars podcasts.

After a month of nominations, Star Wars fans have spoken and now it's time for you to vote for your favorite Star Wars podcast! You only have one vote and over sixty podcasts to choose from! Who will be the chosen one?

Your Money Geek's Annual Top 10 Star Wars Podcast is a friendly competition where your favorite Star Wars podcasts compete for pride, not prize. We’ve provided handy graphics for you to use on social media to share your nomination and to encourage your friends and listeners to vote for your Star Wars podcast! If you’re an avid podcast listener, we’ve made graphics for you to share on social media to encourage people to vote for your favorite podcast too!

Vote for Your Favorite Star Wars Podcast

FAQ

Can I vote more than once?

No. Unfortunately, to make this competition fair you are only eligible to vote once. So make your vote count!

Can I nominate more than one podcast?

No. Unfortunately, you can only nominate and vote for one podcast.

What do the top 10 winners win?

The nominated podcasts are competing for pride, not prize. But they will get a sweet graphic that they can share on social media.

Why do I have to give you my email address?

This is to ensure that votes are only cast once. Your email will also be added to the Your Money Geek newsletter, which you can easily opt-out of at any time. But it will help you keep up-to-date with the competition.

What dates do I need to know?

Voting will open on Monday, April 5th, and close on Friday, April 30th. The Top 10 Star Wars Podcasts will be announced on Tuesday, May 4th.