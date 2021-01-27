According to a report from GamesIndustry.biz, developer/publisher IO Interactive has already made its money back on stealth sandbox game, Hitman 3. Within just a few days, it became the biggest digital launch in the history of the series and topped the UK sales charts following its release.

CEO of IO Interactive, Hakan Abrak told GamesIndustry “it has been a labor of love between our fans and everyone at the studio. As the developer and publisher, we are immensely proud that we can say Hitman 3 is already profitable.” Abrak added “we have recouped the total project costs in less than a week. That puts us in a really good place and allows us to confidently move forward with our ambitious plans for future projects.”

HITMAN 3 has arrived! And it's the biggest digital launch in franchise history. HITMAN 3 is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Stadia and PC. https://t.co/m5d4OR0sEP pic.twitter.com/mLh6GwBeL7 — HITMAN 3 (@Hitman) January 23, 2021

Not only has Hitman 3 performed well commercially, but it also released to rave reviews, currently holding a Metacritic score of 84. We awarded it a score of 8.5 here, praising its sandbox gameplay, preservation of legacy content, and incentives to revisit each level.

“We've been able to create a game that our players will love and bring it to them in the most direct way possible; developed and published by IOI,” said Abrak. “Having that focus early on has kept us on a path that we all believed in. Everyone at the studio was behind the vision for the game and they know the Hitman universe better than anyone.”Abrak also made mention that each of IO's games are “hand-crafted, meticulously detailed and unique,” which definitely comes through while playing its diverse array of levels.

While Hitman 3 marks the conclusion of the World of Assassination trilogy, the Hitman series might still go on — especially since the latest entry has already turned a profit for the developer. IO is currently working on a new James Bond 007 game, so it's unlikely we'll see Hitman again in the near future, but it could possibly make its return later down the line.

Hitman 3 is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and even Nintendo Switch (via the cloud).

Source: GamesIndustry.biz