LinkedInReddit

Developer IO Interactive has announced what to expect from Hitman 3 going forward, starting with a roadmap for February 2021. The main update will go live on February 23rd, but throughout the entire month, you'll gain access to a slew of content, including new Featured Contracts (curated by the teams at MinnMax and Kinda Funny), new Escalations, and an Elusive Target contract.

This news comes by way of a tweet from developer/publisher IO Interactive, which you can check out below.

Here's a list of what to expect from Hitman 3 throughout the month of February 2021.

Deluxe Content

  • The Gauchito Antiquity Deluxe Escalation — February 23
  • The Proloff Parable Deluxe Escalation — February 23

Weekly Content

  • The Baskerville Barney Escalation — February 4
  • Dubai Featured Contracts (MinnMax) — February 11
  • The Sinbad Stringent Escalation — February 18
  • Dartmoor Featured Contracts (Kinda Funny) — February 23
  • The Deceivers Spaizeza Elusive Target — February 26 – March 8

Hitman 3 February Roadmap Trailer

IO Interactive has already stated that more DLC will be coming for Hitman 3 and this is just the start. And as history shows, the Hitman series has been no stranger to additional, post-launch content — typically in the form of extra contracts, new levels, and more. Often times, the new contracts will get you to play in a way you hadn't considered, like using bananas to cause a distraction in the new Dubai Featured Contracts, curated by MinnMax.

Hitman 3 launched in January 2021, and released to commercial and critical success. In fact, within less than a week on the market, it became profitable for IO Interactive and had the biggest digital launch in the history of the series.

In our review, we said “[Hitman 3] demands your attention and you'll likely find it immensely gratifying if you make an effort to give it the time it deserves,” and awarded it a score of 8.5.

Hitman 3 is available now for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Buy Hitman 3 here.

Source: IO Interactive

Video Games

About the Author

Joseph Yaden

Joseph loves Nintendo and horror games. When he's not writing about video games he can usually be found petting his cats and listening to some Progressive Metal. He thinks Meshuggah is tight.

View All Articles