62 Inexpensive Gifts For The Woman Who Has Everything

Gift-giving isn’t the most straightforward job, especially if the special woman in your life seems to have everything already. This could be your sister, mom, or your wife. Nothing ever feels unique or thoughtful enough for them, so we are here to make it easier with this inexpensive gift guide full of ideas.

You can stay on budget and still gift the women in your life some fantastic gifts for whatever occasion is coming up.

Tips On Choosing A Gift For The Woman Who Has Everything

Consider these tips if you’re stumped on coming up with gift ideas for a woman who seems to have everything.

Personalize The Gift

Sure she has everything, but does she have a mug, towel, or t-shirt that is personalized? You can gift her something she already has; the point is making it personal, unique, and thoughtful. Personalized gifts rarely fail.

Use this to take your gift-giving skills to another level. Go for a frugal gift and personalize it with her name, favorite quote, or something that will make her laugh.

Make The Gift An Event

You can gift your special lady with an experience she will remember for a lifetime. Organize an adventure you know she will enjoy and love. It doesn’t have to be luxurious or even a vacation; it can be a simple picnic at a park.

If you want it to be extra special, you can still pick a gift and hand it over during the event. Experience gifts are a crowd-pleaser, even for the woman that seems to have everything.

Give A Practical Gift

Practical gifts can also be meaningful. Get something she’ll use regularly. You want something that isn’t strictly decorative because that will only add clutter, but practical gifts tend to be a bit boring. So try to find fun ideas that will transform the gift.

For example, it’s easy to assume she has tons of necklaces and doesn’t need another one, but necklace trends keep changing. Get something simple and comfortable to wear.

Go For An Edible Gift

Why not get something she is going to buy anyway, like food. But make it a more satisfying version than what she usually purchases. There are so many single-use gifts that are guaranteed to make you seem thoughtful.

For example, try premium organic fruits or any other of her favorite foods. Food always saves the day when everything else fails, especially if you don’t know the person well.

62 Inexpensive Gifts For The Woman Who Has Everything

These are the best budget-friendly gifts to give to the woman who has everything.

Home And Garden Ideas

1. Garden Wear

It’s easy to ruin gardening workwear, especially gloves. She will appreciate a long-lasting piece of garden wear. It should have a sturdy design and be functional because gardening means a lot of moving around. An apron with plenty of pockets is helpful because she can carry tools easily. A gorgeous sun hat will go a long way for her afternoon gardening sessions.

Below is a good example of a garden sunhat:

2. Christmas Decorations

Chances are, the woman you are trying to gift has been using the same Christmas decorations for years. So a Christmas ornament or wreath would be a fun surprise. In addition, there are new decorations that keep coming out every year to make the season even merrier.

3. Indoor Composting Kit

A green thumb doesn’t just happen, it requires a lot of effort, and your favorite gardener will need the right tools to make it happen. For example, if she doesn’t have outdoor space for a composting heap, gift her with an indoor composting kit. There are affordable options, and they will make her home garden thrive.

4. Wine Rack Or Bag

Wine bags are designed to keep the wine cool at all times. A wine rack can also make a fantastic gift because it’s easily customizable. There are endless designs to choose from. Pick something that will compliment her house decor. Wine may be a part of her everyday life unless she is not a drinker. So these will be incredibly thoughtful gifts.

5. All-Purpose Gardening Tools

Instead of getting one gardening tool that does one job, get a multipurpose tool. It’s the most affordable gift yet functional to give someone with a garden. Buy something that can dig, saw, cut, and till.

Makeup Ideas

6. A Makeup Starter Kit From A Popular Brand

Starter packs are more economical than buying separate makeup pieces. If she has been eyeing a particular makeup brand for a while, this is your chance to impress. Get a starter kit that contains some of her favorite pieces. Ask for advice to avoid getting the wrong foundation shade or wrong makeup for her skin in general.

7. A Brow Kit

This will be a fantastic gift if she perpetually follows her morning cup of coffee with a brush to the brow. This kit will be a gift that keeps on giving. A brow kit contains all the essentials for shaping her eyebrows.

8. A New Set Of Makeup Brushes And Sponges

One of the best beauty tips is to keep your brushes and makeup sponges clean. They can quickly transfer dirt and bacteria when they are not maintained. So if the woman you are gifting has been using her brushes for a long time, give her a fresh start with a new clean set of brushes.

9. Lip Care Set

Get her lip care set from a well-established brand. It should contain all the lip basics, including lip balm, liner, and suitable lipsticks. If she has sensitive skin, ensure you buy the right products for her lips.

10. Travel Makeup Set

Every woman needs a travel makeup set that is easy to carry and contains all the essentials. These include small-sized primers, foundations, concealers, mascara, eyeliner, wipes, and so much more. If you are not sure what to pick, you can opt for a gift card instead.

Book Ideas

11. Art Print For A Favorite First Edition Book Cover

If you can’t get the first edition book, How about an art piece with the cover print? This would be an incredible gift for a book lover that is not an actual book. The decorative art piece of the original vintage cover may even be big enough to hang on a wall.

12. Book Storage

You can buy or customize bookcases, bookshelves, or any other kind of book storage and make it into a gift she’ll cherish. Go big if she has an extensive collection of books. She will have something beautiful to store all her reads. It’s also substantial because it can be a decorative piece around the house.

13. Personalized Bookmark

A heavy reader will appreciate a durable bookmark more than anything. It’s a simple, practical, and fun gift. Dog-earing can ruin a book, but it’s easy to keep the books looking new when you have a bookmark. Stamp a quote on the bookmark that resonates with the person you are gifting.

14. Limited Edition Print

If you can get your hands on a limited edition print, that would be a fitting gift for a book lover. But don’t go for just any limited edition book; ensure it’s a genre they love. It may not be an inexpensive gift, but it’s worth it.

15. Book Subscription

If you want to keep your special lady’s bookshelves stocked year-round, get her a book subscription. A fiction, romance, or drama book subscription will keep her reading newly-released titles all the time.

New Mom Ideas

16. Bath Salts

Bath salts are a great gift for a new mom because they reduce pains and aches and promote relaxation. Bathtime will be something a new mom looks forward to when they have bath salts to reduce stress.

17. Water Tracker Bottle

A breastfeeding mom needs more water than most people. A motivational water tracker bottle will ensure she stays hydrated and track how much water she drinks in a day. A new mom has so many things to do; things like drinking water can escape her mind.

18. Stroller Organizer

All moms could use a little help because they juggle so many things while caring for little ones. If you can’t be there physically to help, a stroller organizer could come in handy. It has ample room for everything the new mom may need while she is out and about. For example, she can put her keys, phone, wallet, coffee, and phone on the stroller organizer.

19. Eye Mask

Sleep deprivation is real with new mothers. So any help you can give to ensure the new mom gets enough rest will be appreciated. For example, an eye mask may seem like a simple gift, but it makes a world of difference for a new mom. It helps her sleep any time, whether it’s night or day. You can even throw in some cozy pajamas to complete the gift.

Kitchen Gift Ideas

20. Table Linens

For the woman in your life who loves to throw dinner parties, table linens will be welcomed gifts. Cloth napkins can upgrade any dining table. White linens go with almost every table setting and are very stylish.

21. Kitchen Scale

A kitchen scale is essential if she loves to cook; it eliminates the need for multiple measuring cups and spoons. Check to see if she has one before you go and buy it as a gift. You can also upgrade the one she has by getting a more modern or smart weighing scale.

22. Cookbook Stand

A minimalist stand is the best way to go for a home cook with a giant collection of cookbooks. However, if she still likes reading recipes on paper, she will appreciate a stand near the kitchen. It makes it effortless to access different cookbooks when she wants to make a meal.

23. Food Processor

A food processor is very versatile and will make meal preparation easier for her. It should be able to chop and dice vegetables and other foods. Get something that is easy to clean or has detachable parts.

24. Salt And Pepper Shakers

For someone who values presentation, a salt and pepper shaker set is a thoughtful option. She won’t mind a matching salt and pepper shaker set with her favorite plates or tablecloths if she is keen on what she puts on the table.

Family Gathering Ideas

25. Family Recipe Book

Most families have recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation. Compile all the family favorites and put them into one recipe book. It is the best way to honor her family and a practical way of keeping memories alive.

26. Board Games

A board game is a classic gift but practical. It gets people off their screens and bonding with each other. Find out what the family likes to play the most and see if better versions of the board game are on the market. A fun game can transform a boring party into an exciting celebration.

27. Matching Pajamas

Pajamas are available in all sizes, making them the best gift for a family gathering or holiday. When she is hosting a family get-together, she will be able to provide everyone with comfortable nightwear. Matching family pajamas look charming in photos as well as during family gatherings.

28. Custom Family Return Address Stamp

If they are a family that loves to host parties, they will appreciate this personal address stamp. It will help them to up their invitation game. You are at liberty to pick how the address will look and the type of font.

29. Family Photo Puzzle

You can make the gift as creative as possible with a custom family photo puzzle. Make it as easy or challenging as possible, depending on who will be piecing the photo puzzle together. Get the best quality paper to make it durable. That way, it will be functional for many other family gatherings in the future.

Introvert Ideas

30. Headphones

Introverts make a considerable percentage of the population; it’s no wonder you have an introverted woman on your gift-giving list. Over-the-ear headphones will help her tune out the rest of the world and focus on other things. She can listen to her favorite music or audiobooks when she is feeling uncomfortable in a social setting. Headphones are inexpensive gifts, and they come with all kinds of price tags.

31. A Conversational Clothing Piece

When you get a socially awkward person a conversation piece, you give her the boost she needs to start a conversation. It can be a funny quote on a t-shirt or bag that gets people around her curious. The shyness will not hinder the wearer from forming connections with other people.

32. Yoga Mat

Talk about simple, affordable, and practical. For example, a yoga mat helps the person you’re gifting keep up with their yoga routine. Some reserved women can be self-conscious. This will show that you care for their wellbeing, but you still want them to try new things and be more active.

33. A Pet

Since most introverts are homebodies, a pet will be the perfect companion. But before you get a pet, make sure she is ready for the responsibility as this is a gift that's also a long-term commitment.

Outdoor Ideas

34. Camera

Help your favorite adventurer capture every outdoor moment with a camera. They can be very pricey so ensure you find something within your budget. There are inexpensive options that still capture beautifully clear images. It should be light so she can easily carry it with her.

35. A Portable Grill

If you have a camper or hiker in your life, a portable grill should be your go-to gift. These grills can turn anything into a delicious meal while outdoors. This type of gift keeps on giving for years. If you want to get a great grill on a budget, look for sales and discounts.

36. A Picnic Backpack

A spacious picnic backpack will help lengthen her outdoor adventures. The bag is equipped to carry a few necessary utensils, snacks, a blanket, and other essentials. Someone with an active lifestyle will recognize the worth of having such a unique gift.

37. Outdoor Survival Guide Book

This is where you can easily shine with your gift-giving skills, especially for an outdoorsy person. Countless books have been published to help outdoor lovers survive in the wild. Look for an easily affordable book that has all the tips and is highly ranked. It will be like a crash course on how to survive the outdoors.

38. A Map

A world or pushpin travel map would help her keep track of all the beautiful places she has visited and the ones she is yet to see. It’s also a motivation to organize outdoor adventure trips to help get through the map.

Hobby Ideas

39. DIY Bath Bomb Making Kit

If she is a huge DIY fan, a bath bomb kit is an ultimate gift. Finally, she can make her bath accessories and build on her skills. Bath bombs help moisturize your skin, they are also soothing, and they smell incredible.

40. Cake Decorating Set

Baking is a widespread hobby. It’s a fun and therapeutic activity. A decorating set has everything she might need to decorate a birthday, anniversary, or simple cake. However, she can take her creativity to a whole new level with this gift. It’s also more cost-efficient than getting individual decorating pieces.

41. A Fresh New Pair Of Sneakers

For a sporty woman, a fresh pair of comfortable sneakers will go a long way. Replace the sneakers they have been using for a while now. It’s a thoughtful gift that is used often but still reasonable compared to other options.

42. Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds

Show her some tech love with this purchase. Wireless earbuds work for any kind of hobby except water sports. She can listen to some music to get her creative side going while doing most activities.

43. Online Hobby Class

There are so many creative hobbies that offer classes. For example, an amateur artist can learn a lot to take their hobby to the next level. Painting, drawing, and photography all have dozens of online courses. Some have short classes that only take a few days but can be very beneficial.

Pet Lover Ideas

44. Portable Pet Water Bottle

A portable pet water bottle is a must-have for your favorite walking companion. It makes it easy to keep your pet hydrated when you are out and about. If she struggles to keep her pet hydrated when out for walks, you will score major points with this simple gift.

45. Customized Pet Portrait

Nothing will be more cherished than a portrait of her dog or cat. It will show how much you value her dog. Most pet lovers consider their pets part of the family. If she has more than one pet, you can include them all in the portrait. If you are working with a tight budget, consider going for a smaller portrait.

46. Pet Bed

Move away from the traditional dog bed and get her something trendy and inviting. She will feel much better knowing her pet is sleeping in a cozy bed every day. You might even find a heated bed at a reasonable price when you know where to look. Then, during the cooler months, her pup will have a warm place to rest.

47. Dog Mom Clothing

Being a dog mom has many responsibilities. Any dog owner would love a cute personalized t-shirt or hat that acknowledges that. Humble gifts can also be inspirational and moving, especially when they are customized.

Practical Gifts

48. Silk Hair Wraps

Nobody said practical gifts have to be boring. A silk hair wrap will help protect her hair in between wash days. It also prevents curls from looking frizzy, breaking up, or falling out of shape. Silk is effective because it will not sap moisture from the curls. The wrap can also be a comfortable look while she is working from home.

49. Toiletry Kit

Organizing toiletries and even makeup is much easier when you have a kit. A toiletry kit is a must-have if she travels a lot for work or likes to vacation. Ensure it has enough room to carry all of her essentials.

50. Portable Charger

A power bank or portable charging gear is something everyone can use. Most people depend on their phones to get through the day, and for that reason, it’s easy to exhaust the battery. A portable charger can save the day. So get a good-quality portable charger as an emergency backup for her smartphone.

51. Nesting Tray

Every woman needs a small tray to drop small items like jewelry, paper clips, keys, and other similar items. The nesting tray is something she can use every day, and it will keep her from misplacing small items.

Coffee Lover Ideas

52. Coffee Subscription

This gift is a delight for any coffee lover. First, get a subscription from her favorite coffee brand. Then, you can decide the amount of coffee and how frequently you would like it delivered according to the amount you wish to spend.

53. Temperature-Regulating Mug

If she loves coffee that much, she needs a temperature-regulating mug. It keeps her coffee’s temperature consistent all through the day. So if you want to spoil her while being mindful of your spending, it can be a great choice.

54. Single-Serve Coffee Bags

If you want to help speed up her morning routine, get her some single-serve coffee bags. They are easy to prepare, which makes them suitable for a busy person. As a result, she won’t have to spend a big chunk of the morning making coffee.

Sweet Tooth Ideas

55. Chocolate

There are a million reasons why chocolates have always been a desirable gift for women. They are delicious treats that will satisfy most sweet tooth cravings. There are many chocolate gifting options you can go with; let your creative side run wild.

56. Baked Goods

Collect all her favorite baked treats, package them in a lovely gift basket, and present them to her. You can never go wrong with baked goods. You will take their taste buds on an adventure without spending a fortune.

57. Ice Cream Maker

An ice cream maker will help her transform all her favorite fruits, chocolate, and even yogurt into delicious ice cream. It fits her lifestyle, and it’s also the gift that keeps on giving. However, if the price tag is too high, find a store that offers coupons, discounts, or sales.

58. Personalized Candy Jar

You can purchase a candy jar and fill it with all of her favorite candies. To make the gift more personal, have the candy jar engraved with her name. Then, she won’t need to discard the jar when empty; she can just refill it when she runs out of candy.

Romantic Ideas

59. Silk Pajamas

A super luxurious and even sexy set of silk pajamas screams romance more than anything. It’s something she can slip into after a long day of work and relax. You can also get lingerie if you are feeling extra frisky; it’s a go-big-or-go-home move.

60. Preserved Roses

Artificial roses are very corny, and natural roses die very quickly. The best solution is to get everlasting or preserved roses. They still look pretty, and she will enjoy them for a long time. These preserved roses can last up to a year and even more.

61. A Luxury Bath Gift Set

A luxurious bath gift set is one of the most romantic gifts ever. First, you can buy a few items such as bath salts, soap, body oil, scrub, etc. Then, gift it to her with some wine, chocolates, and candles to make the gift even more unique.

62. Jewelry

An engraved ring, necklace, or bracelet will be the ultimate romantic gift if she loves jewelry. You can make it symbolic with lovely shapes or words to show your love. Fun yet meaningful jewelry will hit the nail on the head.

Final Thoughts

These are the kinds of frugal gifts you get for a woman that has almost everything. Not only do they work well within your budget, but they are also thoughtful and practical. You do not have to break the bank to create a perfect gift that will leave a lasting impression.

