There is nary a dull moment in the Star Wars fandom, which means sometimes the coolest news can get lost in the mix.

From the anticipation for the season two trailer of The Mandalorian to the reveal of The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu — this past week has given fans a lot to look forward to.

There's been so much news that you might've missed out on some of the really cool LEGO products we found out about recently!

LEGO Star Wars Bespin Duel Set

Before COVID-19 caused Star Wars Celebration 2020 to be canceled, the plan was to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back with fun new nostalgia-fueled merchandise. One of the most exciting announcements was the LEGO set recreating the iconic Luke Skywalker vs. Darth Vader Cloud City duel scene. Made to be built and displayed, this 295-piece set is already sold out on LEGO.com, but you may be able to find it at a local store.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Video Game

If you're looking to relive the entirety of The Skywalker Saga in a fun way, you're in luck! During Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, the brand new trailer for the Deluxe Edition for LEGO Star Wars video game was revealed. The trailer was the perfect mix of LEGO-typical humor and the poignant tone of the saga.



The game is available for pre-order ahead of its Spring 2021 release. Check out the pre-order links below to order at GameStop today!

Mos Eisley Cantina (Leaked Preview!)

Consider this your preview to your holiday shopping list. This massive 3,187-pieces set was leaked on the South Korean LEGO Facebook page earlier this week and fans have been clamoring to find out more about this set.

Rumors have been circulating for months that there would be a new Mos Eisley Cantina Set and LEGO has truly outdone themselves with the new set! Get your LEGO credit card ready because it will allegedly go on sale on September 16th. The price is not yet known, but the 7,500-piece Millenium Falcon set sells for $800.

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar

Already dreaming about winter wonderlands? Mourning a December without a new Star Wars movie? Well, this LEGO set is the perfect answer for your holiday blues. This 311-piece advent calendar set will have you celebrating Christmas with Poe Dameron, Rey, Darth Vader, and a porg! You can buy it for $40.00 at LEGO.com.

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special

Holiday specials are a truly special thing in the Star Wars fandom. If you haven't seen the 1978 holiday special, stop what you're doing and find it now. A whole new generation of fans are getting their very own holiday special, featuring our favorite characters from the sequel trilogy.



On the Wookie holiday Life Day (aka November 17th) reunite with Rey, Finn, Poe, Rose, and more to celebrate on Disney+!

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Sticker Book

If you're still craving more holiday-themed LEGO Star Wars content, this sticker book is the perfect addition to your collection! Available for pre-order for only $6.99, you can bring home 200 holiday-themed stickers to decorate with.



Build a snow-droid, decorate the Christmas tree with Darth Vader, tame a Santa-hat-wearing porg!

Hopefully, we helped you catch up with the latest LEGO Star Wars news! From build sets, to video games, and holiday specials — there's a lot to look forward to!