I Am Not Starfire is a new young adult graphic novel from acclaimed author Mariko Tamaki and artist Yoshi Yoshitani that reimagines the iconic Teen Titans superhero in a fun, heartwarming exploration of mother-daughter relationships and learning to embrace what makes us different.

Next summer, New York Times bestselling author Mariko Tamaki is teaming up with talented artist Yoshi Yoshitani to debut I Am Not Starfire, an original young adult (YA) graphic novel that follows Mandy, the daughter of Starfire, as she navigates the highs and lows of high school along with the pressure of having a DC Super Hero for a mom.

Tamaki is the Eisner Award-winning author of the hit Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass graphic novel, illustrated by Steve Pugh, as well as other highly acclaimed titles such as This One Summer and Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me. Her YA works are consistently lauded for authentically capturing the heart and awkwardness of the teenage experience.

Filled with the same humor and wit readers have come to expect from Tamaki, I Am Not Starfire introduces seventeen-year-old Mandy—an original character—who is struggling to find her own identity as she deals with her school crush while also learning to understand her mom who feels so different from her.

“I feel so lucky to be able to work on these books for DC, to write superhero comics and work with incredible talents like Yoshi Yoshitani,” said Tamaki. “I wanted to work on a book about finding power in what you are (versus focusing on what you aren’t). I think Starfire is such an amazing character, so larger than life and just overall fabulous. She’s really a joy to write. I’m so excited for people to read this new comic and meet her daughter Mandy.”

Yoshi Yoshitani is a California-based artist known for crafting vibrant and charming illustrations. I Am Not Starfire is Yoshitani’s second graphic novel for DC’s Books for Young Readers program, having first debuted Zatanna and the House of Secrets, a middle-grade graphic novel written by Mathew Cody.

“Creating this graphic novel has been a real dream come true,” said Yoshitani. “Partnering with Mariko Tamaki to create a world filled with familiar characters from my childhood, brand-new faces, and flashy superpowers, underpinned with feelings of teenage angst all while trying to do justice to longtime DC readers and those picking up comics for the first time has been a fulfilling whirlwind. We did a lot of great work, and I'm proud of what we made. I can’t wait for readers to pick it up!”

I Am Not Starfire is available to pre-order now and hits stores everywhere books are sold on August 10, 2021. See below for the official description and above for new artwork revealed today.

I Am Not Starfire Synopsis Seventeen-year-old Mandy, daughter of Starfire, is NOT like her mother. Starfire is gorgeous, tall, sparkly, and a hero. Mandy is NOT a sparkly superhero. Mandy has no powers, is a kid who dyes her hair black and hates everyone but her best friend Lincoln. To Starfire, who is from another planet, Mandy seems like an alien, like some distant angry light years away moon. And it’s possible Mandy is even more distant lately, ever since she walked out on her S.A.T.s. Which, yeah, her mom doesn’t know. Everyone thinks Mandy needs to go to college and become whoever you become at college, but Mandy has other plans. Mandy’s big plan is that she’s going to move to France and…do whatever people do in France. But then everything changes when she gets partnered with Claire for a school project. Mandy likes Claire (even if she denies it, heartily and intensely). A lot. How do you become the person you’re supposed to be when you don’t know what that is? How do you become the person you’re supposed to be when the only thing you’re sure of is what you’re not? When someone from Starfire’s past arrives, Mandy must make a choice: give up before the battle has even begun, or step into the unknown and risk everything to save her mom. I am Not Starfire is a story about teenagers and/as aliens; about knowing where you come from and where you are going; and about mothers.

Mariko Tamaki is an award-winning Canadian writer living in Oakland, California. The winner of the 2020 Eisner Award for Best Writer, her graphic novels have received Ignatz, Eisner, Printz, and Caldecott Honors. She is the co-creator, with Jillian Tamaki, of This One Summer, and of Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me, with Rosemary Valero-O’Connell. Her growing slate of critically acclaimed comics includes Adventure Time, She-Hulk, Lumberjanes, X-23, Supergirl: Being Super, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass (with Steve Pugh).

Yoshi Yoshitani is a California-based artist whose vibrant illustrations draw on inspiration from across the globe, with a particular focus on multicultural identity. Past clients include Disney, DC Comics, Valiant, Image, Dreamworks, and Netflix. Yoshi spends time researching world mythologies, listening to audiobooks, creating fashion inspiration boards, and attending comic conventions and art expos across the country.