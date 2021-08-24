How to Sell Feet Pics for Extra Money

Are you standing on a fortune? Although it may catch you off guard as weird, selling feet pics is real, and it’s really not that strange. Along with the best side hustles of 2021, selling feet pics is simple, convenient, and lucrative.

Businesses, stock photo sites, modeling agencies, digital marketers, movie production companies, journalists/bloggers, and foot lovers are looking for foot pics to sell products, illustrate feet conditions, or display foot images.

Regularly uploading pictures for top-dollar from the comfort of your home could bring in some much-needed passive income for those extra things in your budget or maximize your investments. Keep reading to learn the ins and outs of how to sell feet pics for some extra money.

How Does Selling Feet Pics Work?

It’s simple:

Take high-quality pictures of your feet. Decide where you want to sell your photographs. Promote your photos through social media or your blog.

There’s no one way to do it. These pics are being sold via websites dedicated to selling pictures of feet, social media such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, and personal blogs.

Pro-tip: You always want to use a watermark to prevent people from downloading your images without paying. And I recommend receiving payment before sending any high-quality photos to buyers.

Where Should I Sell My Feet Pics?

Instafeet, FeetFinder, Feetify, Feetpics, and DollarFeet are dedicated feet pic websites. These websites may organize pictures by category, including high heels, soles, nail polish, socks, lotion, pedicure, and more. Additionally, some of these sites may offer blog articles filled with tips and ideas on taking and promoting your photos. Using a verified website will ensure that your content is bought and sold in a safe and secure environment.

Other options include websites where you connect directly with buyers to sell your products. Check out options like OnlyFans, Foap, Etsy, Whisper, Craigslist, eBay, or stock photo sites such iStock or Shutterstock.

If you’re interested in being a professional model, take a look at Close-up Models. Close-up Models offers an exclusive collection of parts models. Their models have been featured in Dior, Apple, Skipy, Heineken, Lancome, SunBum, and more.

You may turn to Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or Snapchat as a way to promote your pictures and sell them. These social media sites offer exposure to a large audience, thereby increasing your selling potential.

Lastly, you may opt to start a personal blog focused on caring for feet or store on Shopify and WooCommerce.

Regardless of where you go to sell your pictures, be sure to check out their commission and monthly fees.

Is Felling Feet Pics Legitimate?

Yes, absolutely! Selling feet pics is legitimate. Companies and individuals buy foot pics for a variety of reasons.

Do you remember the movie Boomerang with Eddie Murphy? Well, Murphy had a bit of a foot fetish, and there was a scene where someone modeled their feet (both good and bad looking feet). Movie producers are looking for foot models all the time. Whether it’s for video or print, there’s a market.

And the market extends beyond movies. Bloggers, journalists, authors, and manufacturers are looking for pictures to promote their content and sell products. I’m sure you’ve seen a blog or two with perfectly manicured feet sitting on a beach or next to a bottle of lotion. You could be next if you take on this side hustle.

You’ll also find a need for feet pictures for people who work with feet, like doctors and professors. These professionals may need to highlight specific feet conditions to patients and students.

Why Should I Sell Pics of My Feet?

As a side hustle, you can’t beat the convenience, flexible schedule, low start-up costs, ability to remain anonymous, and the extra money that comes with a few pictures of your feet.

And you can get started quickly. With your phone’s camera and good lighting, you can get started on most platforms within 1-2 days.

Is Selling Feet Pics Legal?

Yes, for the most part selling feet pics is legal in the United States, the UK, Canada, New Zealand, and more. However, you need to be at least 18 years old and own the rights to the pictures. For this reason, it’s typically best that you sell pictures that you have taken.

However, there may be a business opportunity where you open a modeling company and sell photos of others. Just be sure to check the laws and regulations where you live and upload your pictures.

Will They Know Who I Am?

Only if you tell them, FeetFinder recommends selling anonymous pictures. Not only does this protect your privacy, but you may find that your confidence improves when no one can see you. Not only do you want to stay away from scammers, but you want to avoid unwanted attention from people with foot fetishes. Consider using a pseudonym on your profiles and avoiding pictures that show your face or other identifying body marks like tattoos, piercings, or scars.

One flight attendant recommends having a separate social media account for your foot pics and using specific hashtags to attract the right people for your business. She has more than 160K followers on Tik Tok and recommends using specific hashtags to attract followers. She says that buyers will reach out to you through your social media.

Tips to Achieve the Best Foot Poses for Max Profit

First, make sure that your feet are in good-looking condition. Then, take care of your feet by moisturizing daily and clipping/filing your nails regularly. Consider a pedicure or use products that exfoliate the skin.

Second, take high-quality foot pictures. Invest in lighting equipment and a good camera.

Third, pay attention to the background. Be creative and add props to your photos to make them fun, interesting, attractive, engaging, and seasonal if applicable.

You may edit pictures via an app like Canva or software like Photoshop. Play around with filters until you have a look you want.

Lastly, be sure to promote your pictures. Whether you promote them as part of your business on social media or start a blog, you’ll want to spread the word.

Types of Foot Poses

If you’re serious about selling feet pics, take time to learn about the different types of poses that buyers are looking for.

Be creative. You want to take pictures from a variety of angles and styles. Your feet may be barefoot, with socks, in shoes, or in high heels. Look through magazines, social media posts, and YouTube for more ideas.

Foot Positions:

Feet crossed

Feet next to each other

Feet spaced apart

Toes pointed

Toes spread apart

Toes crossed

Foot Angles:

Sitting on floor, couch, or chair

Standing

Leaning on a wall

Laying down on your back

Lying on stomach

Lying on side

Top of foot

Soles of feet

How Much to Charge for Your Feet Pics?

Pricing varies depending on the picture and where you sell it. On average, you’re looking at $5-$100 per photo. You can expect to charge more or less based on your experience and clients.

While $5 doesn’t sound like much, it adds up. For example, selling 20 pictures would net you $100, and selling 100 would bring in $5,000.

The opportunity for passive income (money that comes without you having to do anything) is unlimited once you have a portfolio of pictures online.

Jessica Gould from Ontario, Canada, reports earning more than $70,000 from her pictures via Instagram. And while she admits that she was shocked at some of the requests for her photographs, she can now use them to make a living.

Final Thoughts

So that’s it! Not only is selling feet pics a real thing, but it can also bring in some extra money with little upfront costs and little ongoing effort. There aren’t any significant roadblocks to this side hustle. Do your research, upload quality pics to the digital platform of your choice, and let the passive income flow.