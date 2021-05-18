Whether you run a budding startup or a thriving small business, you can only scale with the help of a motivated team. If your staff is disgruntled, dissatisfied, or generally unhappy, even your most viable business ideas can fall short of expectations.

Given that timely payroll processing is one of the primary factors for employee satisfaction, effective attendance tracking holds exceptional importance for every business. Fortunately, recording accurate time tracking information is not difficult. If anything, it is straightforward if you know what you are doing.

To make the process a breeze for your business operations, here’s a lowdown on handling employee time and attendance.

What Is Employee Time and Attendance?

Employee time and attendance refers to the billable hours that an employee puts in for your business. Traditionally, employee hours are recorded in a timesheet submitted by a deadline for each staff member, which then allows you to assess and deliver their compensation promptly.

You can think of tracking employee time and attendance as similar to managing a budget spreadsheet. The main difference is that time and attendance tracking requires more intricate solutions to deliver the required results. With that being said, the execution of these complex processes can be eased further with relevant software and targeted activities.

You Can Manage Attendance Through Specialized Software

Regardless of the type of business you run, you can use timekeeping software for employees to automate your attendance tracking. This cuts down manual actions by a large margin and automates critical processes for improved efficiency and productivity.

Apart from boosting the speed of your tracking activities, it also reduces the margin of human error. This makes sure that your attendance tracking steers clear of bigger mistakes for salaried, hourly, and part-time employees. As a result, your employees can benefit from timely and accurate payroll processing that steers clear unnecessary errors. This also holds for your remote employees.

You May Use Hardware Devices for Tracking Attendance

In some settings, hardware such as a biometric time clock may be the best time and attendance tracking option. These time clocks make sure to cut down on inefficiencies in tracking mechanisms while also saving you from fraudulent attendance records. The investment may seem like it costs a pretty penny, but it delivers significant results in the long run.

You can then compile this data and integrate it with your time-tracking software. This makes sure that you are producing timesheets with highly accurate findings. The automation factor also works wonders for boosting your efficiency.

You Can Introduce Digital Time Clocks

If you don’t want to invest in physical time clocks or cannot use them in situations such as remote settings, working with a digital time clock can bring the solution you need. Whether your employees are using workstations at your own premises or logging on from their own business laptops, these solutions can help your employees track their hours worked.

You can often obtain these digital time clocks from specialized vendors or get them developed via standalone software engineers. In either case, you can make sure to have automated details in place, which save you from having to do manual data entry. This solution is also ideal for business structures with nonexempt, hourly, or part-time employees.

You Can Process These Details Through Designated Employees

Once you are collecting employee time and attendance details, you can move forward with processing them through payroll software. Whether you hire outside accountants for company processes or assign internal resources to the task, you can easily find ways to utilize the collected data.

When you use a mix of reliable time clocks and timekeeping solutions, you can ensure to process the payroll for both exempt and non-exempt employees with ease. With added features such as time-off requests, overtime tracking, and software integration, the process brings significant ease to your operations and lets you organize employee records.

By keeping these tips in mind, you can learn how to manage employee time and attendance effectively. For optimal processes that work for your business’s needs, you can speak to a specific vendor or solution provider renowned in your sector for the reliability of their services.